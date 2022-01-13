Watch
Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire misses practice Thursday ahead of Steelers playoff game

Edwards-Helaire missed last 2 games
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
Posted at 2:41 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 15:41:49-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clyde Edwards-Helaire gave himself a late Christmas present, opening the scoring Dec. 26 in a 36-10 rout against Pittsburgh with a 1-yard touchdown run.

But the Grinch arrived early in the third quarter when he landed awkwardly and left the game with a collarbone injury.

Edwards-Helaire missed the last two games of the regular season, but his return to practice Wednesday — albeit in a limited capacity — provided hope he might be available for a rematch with the Steelers on Sunday in the AFC Wild Card playoffs on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

That hope dimmed Thursday when Edwards-Helaire was the only Chiefs player not available for practice.

Coach Andy Reid said Monday that he expects backup running back Darrel Williams, who exited a Week 18 game at Denver with a toe injury, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was limited in the 28-24 comeback win against the Broncos with a heel injury, to be available for the postseason opener.

Both seemingly remain on track to play against Pittsburgh, though Williams was limited Wednesday at practice.

