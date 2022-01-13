Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire misses practice Thursday ahead of Steelers playoff game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clyde Edwards-Helaire gave himself a late Christmas present, opening the scoring Dec. 26 in a 36-10 rout against Pittsburgh with a 1-yard touchdown run.

But the Grinch arrived early in the third quarter when he landed awkwardly and left the game with a collarbone injury.

Edwards-Helaire missed the last two games of the regular season, but his return to practice Wednesday — albeit in a limited capacity — provided hope he might be available for a rematch with the Steelers on Sunday in the AFC Wild Card playoffs on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

That hope dimmed Thursday when Edwards-Helaire was the only Chiefs player not available for practice.

Coach Andy Reid said Monday that he expects backup running back Darrel Williams, who exited a Week 18 game at Denver with a toe injury , and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was limited in the 28-24 comeback win against the Broncos with a heel injury , to be available for the postseason opener.