Former Ball State guard ‘Boogie’ Coleman transfers to Mizzou

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri men’s basketball team will have a little more boogie on the court next season as the offseason roster remake continues.

The Tigers announced Friday that former Ball State guard Jarron “Boogie” Coleman has been added from the NCAA transfer portal.

Coleman, who was the MAC Freshman of the Year two seasons ago, averaged 13.8 points and 5.2 rebounds last season with a team-high 3.2 assists. He also shot 42.3% from three-point range, a weakness for MU last season.

“Boogie is a leader who is scrappy, hungry and works tremendously hard at his craft,” Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin said in a statement. “He takes pride on defense and he’s a playmaker on offense. He makes great decisions, plays at his pace and can score at all three levels.”

The Tigers ranked 11th in the SEC and 231st out of 340 teams nationally, shooting 32.5 percent from distance last season.

Coleman, an Indianapolis native who will have three years of eligibility at Mizzou, missed the first 10 games of the 2020-21 season with a broken foot.

“I chose to play for Mizzou and Coach Martin because the staff made me feel like family from day one,” Coleman said in a statement. “I also feel like with all the new players and the group we have coming in, we can do something special together.”

The Tigers previously announced the additions of two other transfers, DaJuan Gordon from Kansas State and Amari Davis from Green Bay .

Six Mizzou players have entered the NCAA’s transfer portal since the end of the season.

Point guard Drew Buggs became the latest on Thursday. He was a graduate transfer from Hawai’i and played one season with the Tigers.

Shooting guard Mark Smith wound up at Kansas State and small forward Parker Braun transferred to Santa Clara .

Xavier Pinson , Torrence Watson, and Ed Chang also announced they were leaving Mizzou.

Pinson has narrowed his choices to Nebraska and three other SEC schools — Arkansas, Auburn and Georgia.