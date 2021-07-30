Watch
Sports

Actions

LIVE BLOG: Chiefs third day of training camp

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jason Miller
<p>CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 04: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs gets tackled by Derrick Kindred #26 of the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)</p>
4th and 1 Podcast: Chiefs grab win in Cleveland
Patrick Mahomes Welcomes A Baby Girl With Fiancee Brittany Matthews
Posted at 9:13 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 11:33:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10:00 a.m. | Travis Kelce has now arrived at training camp practice, according to KSHB 41 Sports reporter Aaron Ladd.

Kelce didn't appear to have a helmet with him.

9:50 a.m. | Quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws deep to wide receiver Tyreek Hill for the first touchdown of Friday's practice.

The touchdown drew a nice cheer from fans watching the practice.

9:40 a.m. | Still no sign of tight end Travis Kelce as the Chiefs begin the team portion of their training camp practice.

Kelce left practice early Thursday due to tightness in his back and hips.

9:20 a.m. | Practice is about to start, and the Chiefs players are warming up on the field.

KSHB 41 Sports reporter Aaron Ladd said there is currently no sign of tight end Travis Kelce.


KSHB 41 Sports producer Nick Jacobs is also reporting from training camp and says line backer Anthony Hitchens is stretching.

Hitchens has been sitting out of training camp practices due to a hamstring injury.

Also, long snapper James Winchester was seen at practice Friday.

Winchester was in the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 protocol, so he missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

9:15 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs will be back out in the heat again Friday for the third full day of training camp.

Chiefs fans, who signed up in advance, will be allowed to watch practice.

KSHB 41 Sports will continue providing updates as more information comes back from camp.

7:00 a.m. | Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is officially a three-time returning member of the Madden "99 club."

Mahomes received the highest rating in the Madden NFL 22 game, which is based on his real-life performance in the NFL.

The announcement was revealed to Mahomes by his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, and their daughter, Sterling, wearing a Madden 99 club onesie.

The Chiefs congratulated the quarterback on their Twitter. Mahomes joins teammate Travis Kelce in the 99 club for Madden 22.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!