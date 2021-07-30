LIVE BLOG: Chiefs third day of training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10:00 a.m. | Travis Kelce has now arrived at training camp practice, according to KSHB 41 Sports reporter Aaron Ladd.

Kelce didn't appear to have a helmet with him.

#Chiefs Travis Kelce arrives to Friday practice pic.twitter.com/7Rj6Lsnpxs — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) July 30, 2021

9:50 a.m. | Quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws deep to wide receiver Tyreek Hill for the first touchdown of Friday's practice.

The touchdown drew a nice cheer from fans watching the practice.

Mahomes to Tyreek Hill on a nice deep crosser for the first touchdown of the day. #Chiefs — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) July 30, 2021

9:40 a.m. | Still no sign of tight end Travis Kelce as the Chiefs begin the team portion of their training camp practice.

Kelce left practice early Thursday due to tightness in his back and hips.

I have not seen Travis Kelce out here yet. #Chiefs — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) July 30, 2021

9:20 a.m. | Practice is about to start, and the Chiefs players are warming up on the field.

KSHB 41 Sports reporter Aaron Ladd said there is currently no sign of tight end Travis Kelce.

No sign of #Chiefs Travis Kelce here at training camp — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) July 30, 2021



KSHB 41 Sports producer Nick Jacobs is also reporting from training camp and says line backer Anthony Hitchens is stretching.

Hitchens has been sitting out of training camp practices due to a hamstring injury.

LB Anthony Hitchens currently going through stretching right. Good sign to see him back out there. #Chiefs — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) July 30, 2021

Also, long snapper James Winchester was seen at practice Friday.

Winchester was in the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 protocol, so he missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

James Winchester Long snapping today on the field. So he is likely off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) July 30, 2021

9:15 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs will be back out in the heat again Friday for the third full day of training camp.

Chiefs fans, who signed up in advance, will be allowed to watch practice.

KSHB 41 Sports will continue providing updates as more information comes back from camp.

#Chiefs camp set to begin in a couple minutes. pic.twitter.com/ISRA1PfdbF — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) July 30, 2021

7:00 a.m. | Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is officially a three-time returning member of the Madden "99 club."

Mahomes received the highest rating in the Madden NFL 22 game, which is based on his real-life performance in the NFL.

The announcement was revealed to Mahomes by his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, and their daughter, Sterling, wearing a Madden 99 club onesie.

The Chiefs congratulated the quarterback on their Twitter. Mahomes joins teammate Travis Kelce in the 99 club for Madden 22.