LIVE BLOG: Kansas City Royals Opening Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 6: 50 a.m. | KSHB 41 News anchors Taylor Hemness and Lindsay Shively received a surprise appearance from Royals mascot Sluggerrr Thursday morning.

6:45 a.m. | After over a decade away from the Royals, Zack Greinke is returning to the pitching mound.

A lot has changed since 2010 , when Greinke last played for the Royals, including a World Series win in 2015.

But, Royals fans are still excited to see their Cy Young winning pitcher return, and no one is more excited than Austin Johnston.

Johnston is a huge Greinke fan, and KSHB 41 News anchor Taylor Hemness talked with him about his favorite pitcher returning to the Royals.

6:15 a.m. | Royals fans have a lot to look forward to this season, including theme games.

Two of those themes games are happening next Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, April 15, the Royals are honoring the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball.

Players are expected to wear Jackie Robinson's number 42 that day, and the first 10,000 fans will receive a 42 sweatshirt.

On Saturday, April 16, it's University Day Border War: KU vs. Mizzou.

Fans can sit on the first-base side, which will be the University of Missouri side, or the third-base side, which will be the University of Kansas side.

Those who attend the game will also receive a Royals jersey in either the MU or KU colors.

6 a.m. | There has been some speculation as to whether the Royals plan to move from Kauffman Stadium, after their contract ends with the Truman Sports Complex in 2030, into a downtown stadium.

John Sherman, the chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Royals Major League Baseball franchise, said during spring training that the team is studying the possibility of building a new ballpark.

KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan broke down the history of Kauffman Stadium as well as the discussions between Kansas City, Missouri, residents and leaders about the potential for a new downtown stadium.

ORIGINAL STORY | Baseball is back at Kauffman Stadium.

It's Opening Day for the Kansas City Royals, and KSHB 41 will be bringing you live coverage from the stadium.

The season was delayed this year due to negotiations between the MLB and the MLB Players Association, which led to a lockout that started on Dec. 2, 2021 until an agreement was reached in late March .

Fans can expect to see their favorite players like Whit Merrifield and Salvador Perez as well as some new faces like MLB's number one prospect Bobby Witt Jr.

The Royals are set to take on the Cleveland Guardians Thursday at 3:10 p.m. at the K.