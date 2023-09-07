LIVE UPDATES | Chiefs open parking lot gates 90 minutes early; Chiefs Kingdom pouring in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scroll down and check back throughout today as we capture the excitement across Kansas City as the Chiefs get set to take on the Detroit Lions in the NFL regular season opener at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tonight, watch KSHB 41 pregame coverage starting at 4 p.m. Stick around for a special Football Night in America from the team at NBC Sports. Then kick back and relax with KSHB 41 for the broadcast of the Chiefs vs. Lions at 7:20 p.m.

LINK | Complete KSHB 41 Chiefs coverage

—

UPDATE, 1:30 p.m. | Earlier this week, the Chiefs announced plans to open up the parking lot gates to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at 3 p.m.

It was pretty widely known that the club might open the gates earlier than that, and we just got our answer.

Nearly 90 minutes early, at 1:30 p.m., the team opened up the gates, allowing Chiefs Kingdom to get their tailgate on (or at least started).

UPDATE, 1 p.m. | Besides the status of Travis Kelce, another huge story line entering tonight is the ongoing contract extension talks between the Chiefs and defensive tackle Chris Jones.

NFL Network national correspondent James Palmer posted this afternoon that he wouldn't be surprised if Jones is spotted in a suite at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium during tonight's game.

There's a pretty good chance Chris Jones will be at Arrowhead tonight in a suite to watch the #chiefs open up the season against the #Lions. If he's there it wouldn't be a surprise to the Chiefs either and they are not opposed to allowing Jones to be there and see the Super Bowl… — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 7, 2023

UPDATE, Noon | Chiefs Kingdom is no stranger to smoky and hazy conditions outside of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The conditions are normally reserved for a few hours ahead of games as fans tailgate across the Truman Sports Complex parking lot.

This afternoon, there's some additional smoke and haze in the air thanks to wildfires in Canada.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery expects the haze and smoky conditions to linger during the game and overnight before starting to dissipate.

From smoke to high pollen levels, the air outside is unhealthy!



Smoke levels should improve later this afternoon thankfully as people head out for the #Chiefs game.#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/Qh7Crm29GN — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) September 7, 2023

UPDATE, 11 a.m. | There are indeed Chiefs super fans, and they come from all walks of life.

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig found Lynn Schmidt, who goes by the nickname "Weird Wolf."

To say he's ready for tonight's game would be an understatement.

“Gotta get out there bright and early,” he told Schoenig. “You know, 2 (o'clock), whatever it takes, the gates open at 3, but we’ll be ready to roll.”

UPDATE, 10 a.m. | They say no cheering in the press box, and we'll oblige, but you can't take the Kansas City out of us.

Nonetheless, getting a chance to play in the NFL, even if it is for tonight's opponent Detroit Lions, is an incredible achievement.

KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness caught up with Lions defensive end Charles Harris, who played high school football at Lincoln College Prepatory Academy in Kansas City, Missouri, and then played college football at the University of Missouri.

"Actually, my brother was the first one to tell me,” Harris told Hemness. “He was like, ‘Man, you check the schedule yet?’ and he was the first one I talked to about it. He's excited; the whole family is excited."

UPDATE, 9 a.m. | As you're watching the game tonight, pay extra close attention to the Chiefs jerseys.

Near the top right shoulder of the uniform will be a patch with the initials NKH, which stand for the late Norma Knobel Hunt.

The team and the NFL announced this morning plans to recognize Hunt, who was the heart of the franchise, as the wife of the team's original owner, Lamar Hunt, and the mother of current Chiefs Chairman and CEO, Clark Hunt.

Norma Hunt also never missed a Super Bowl, earning her the title "First Lady of the NFL."

The Chiefs plan to launch a scholarship for a teacher, with part of the award being a trip to the Super Bowl — a trip that will help keep Norma's streak alive.

UPDATE, 8 a.m. | One of the biggest storylines for tonight's matchup is the status of Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.

Coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that Kelce hyper-extended his knee during practice and on Wednesday, the team listed him as questionable on the club's final injury report head of tonight's game.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero posted this morning that Kelce planned to test the knee early today in a workout.

We should know officially around 5:30 p.m. or so about Kelce's game status.

—