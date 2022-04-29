Watch
NFL Draft Day 2: Plenty of good options remain for Chiefs

Charlie Riedel/AP
Georgia's George Pickens catches a pass in front of Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry during the first half of the College Football Playoff national title game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis.
Posted at 1:13 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 14:13:46-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs moved up eight spots to No. 21 overall in a trade with New England to select Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie and stayed put nine picks later to snag Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis.

The selections address two of the team’s biggest needs on defense.

General Manager Brett Veach was stunned when McDuffie — a versatile, smart and athletic boundary corner — slipped into the Chiefs’ range, but it made for an easy choice to try and move up.

“With our first pick — it’s a little funny — every year we go through what we think is every scenario possible,” Veach said. “We didn’t go over McDuffie’s scenario. I don’t think we thought he’d be there.”

With cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Mike Hughes gone from last season’s roster, the position was a glaring need for Kansas City entering the draft.

The same could be said for defensive end, considering the Chiefs’ struggles rushing the passer last season.

The experiment with moving defensive tackle Chris Jones outside was a bust.

Veach reworked Frank Clark’s contract rather than eat $13.6 million in dead money, which would have accrued against the cap by cutting him, so he’s back along with Mike Danna.

But Melvin Ingram, a difference-making midseason acquisition, remains unsigned and Kansas City lacked depth at the position.

With the 30th overall pick, the Chiefs addressed that need by adding Karlaftis, who had 14 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in 26 career games with the Boilermakers.

Karlaftis is a powerful rusher, who fits best opposite Clark, at the left defensive end spot, but he’s got enough size to bump inside in select situations and plays with a high motor.

Moving into Day 2 of the draft, the Chiefs currently have three picks slated for Friday — two in the second round, Nos. 50 and 62, and one in the third, No. 103.

Kansas City also enters the day with a fourth-round pick (No. 135) and four seventh-round picks after dealing a third- (No. 94) and fourth-round pick (No. 121) to the Patriots to move up for McDuffie.

Wondering who’s still available and what the Chiefs might do to fill remaining needs at wide receiver, edge-rushing depth, more additions in the secondary and offensive tackle depth among other options?

Only one player from Nick Jacobs' sixth annual Chiefs' "Best Fits" Draft Board remains with a first-round grade — USC edge rusher Drake Jackson — but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty of talent yet to be picked.

Here is a look at the best remaining players at key positions from Jacobs' big board:

Wide receivers

Player, CollegeRound
5. George Pickens, Georgia2nd
7. John Metchie III, Alabama2nd
9. Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama2nd
10. Christian Watson, North Dakota State2nd
11. Skyy Moore, Western Michigan3rd
12. Alec Pierce, Cincinnati3rd
13. Tyquan Thornton, Baylor3rd
14. David Bell, Purdue3rd
15. Wan'dale Robinson, Kentucky4th
16. Calvin Austin III, Memphis4th
17. Khalil Shakir, Boise State4th
18. Kyle Philips, UCLA4th
19. Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech4th
20. Velus Jones, Tennessee5th
21. Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss5th
22. Bo Melton, Rutgers5th
23. Dai'Jean Dixon, Nicholls State6th
24. Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky6th
25. Slade Bolden, Alabama6th
26. Johnny Johnson III, Oregon7th
27. Samori Toure, Nebraska7th
28. Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina7th
29. Jalen Nailor, Michigan State7th
30. Tre Turner, Virginia Tech7th
31. Jaquari Roberson, Wake ForestPFA

Offensive tackles

Player, CollegeRound
5. Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan2nd
7. Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State2nd
8. Rasheed Walker, Penn State3rd
9. Braxton Jones, Southern Utah3rd
10. Kellen Diesch, Arizona State4th
11. Max Mitchell, Louisiana4th
12. Spencer Burford, Texas-San Antonio4th
13. Vederian Lowe, Illinois5th
14. Ryan Van Demark, Connecticut6th
15. Obinna Eze, TCU6th
16. Matt Waletzko, North Dakota7th
17. Austin Deculus, LSU7th

Defensive ends

Player, CollegeRound
6. Drake Jackson, USC1st
7. Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State2nd
8. Josh Paschal, Kentucky2nd
9. Boye Mafe, Minnesota2nd
10. David Ojabo, Michigan2nd
11. Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma2nd
12. Cameron Thomas, San Diego State3rd
13. Alex Wright, Alabama-Birmingham3rd
14. Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina3rd
15. Jesse Luketa, Penn State4th
16. Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati4th
17. Tyreke Smith, Ohio State4th
18. Amare Barno, Virginia Tech5th
19. Michael Clemons, Texas A&M5th
20. Chris Allen, Alabama5th
21. Tre Williams, Arkansas6th
22. James Houston IV, Jackson State7th

Defensive tackles

Player, CollegeRound
3. Logan Hall, Houston (3-tech)2nd
4. Travis Jones, Connecticut (1-tech)2nd
5. DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M2nd
6. Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma2nd
7. Phidarian Mathis, Alabama (1-tech)2nd
8. Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State3rd
9. Neil Farrell, LSU (1-tech)3rd
10. John Ridgeway, Arkansas (1-tech)4th
11. Matthew Butler, Tennessee4th
12. Eric Johnson, Missouri State4th
13. Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M5th
14. Haskell Garrett, Ohio State5th
15. Thomas Booker, Stanford5th
16. Matt Henningsen, Wisconsin6th
17. Damion Daniels, Nebraska7th

Linebackers

Player, CollegeRound
3. Chad Muma, Wyoming2nd
4. Christian Harris, Alabama2nd
5. Troy Anderson, Montana State3rd
6. Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma3rd
7. Jeremiah Gemmel, North Carolina5th
8. Brandon Smith, Penn State5th
9. D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State6th
10. Damone Clark, LSU6th
11. Zakoby McClain, Auburn6th
12. Kyron Johnson, Kansas7th

Cornerbacks

Player, CollegeRound
5. Kyler Gordon, Washington2nd
6. Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson2nd
7. Roger McCreary, Auburn2nd
8. Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska3rd
9. Coby Bryant, Cincinnati3rd
10. Martin Emerson, Mississippi State3rd
11. Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh3rd
12. Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama3rd
13. Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State3rd
14. Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State4th
15. Tariq Woolen, Texas-San Antonio4th
16. Justin Jobe, Alabama4th
17. Jaylen Watson, Washington State4th
18. Alontae Taylor, Tennessee5th
19. Montaric Brown, Arkansas5th
20. Akayleb Evans, Missouri5th
21. Kalon Barnes, Baylor5th
22. Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech6th
23. Samuel Womack, Toledo6th
24. Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist6th
25. Ja'Quan McMillian, East Carolina6th
26. Damarion Williams, Houston6th
27. Zyon Gilbert, Florida Atlantic7th
28. Mark Collins Jr, Towson7th
29. Sam Webb, Missouri WesternPFA

Safeties

Player, CollegeRound
4. Jalen Pitre, Baylor2nd
5. Jaquan Brisker, Penn State2nd
6. Kerby Joseph, Illinois3rd
7. Nick Cross, Maryland3rd
8. Bryan Cook, Cincinnati3rd
9. Tycen Anderson, Toledo4th
10. JT Woods, Baylor4th
11. Verone McKinley III, Oregon4th
12. Delarrin Turner-Bell, Oklahoma5th
13. Yusuf Corker, Kentucky5th
14. Dane Belton, Iowa5th
15. Smoke Monday, Alabama6th
16. Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee6th
17. Nasir Green, Wake Forest6th
18. Vonte Davis, UtahPFA

