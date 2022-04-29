NFL Draft Day 2: Plenty of good options remain for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs moved up eight spots to No. 21 overall in a trade with New England to select Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie and stayed put nine picks later to snag Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis.
The selections address two of the team’s biggest needs on defense.
General Manager Brett Veach was stunned when McDuffie — a versatile, smart and athletic boundary corner — slipped into the Chiefs’ range, but it made for an easy choice to try and move up.
“With our first pick — it’s a little funny — every year we go through what we think is every scenario possible,” Veach said. “We didn’t go over McDuffie’s scenario. I don’t think we thought he’d be there.”
With cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Mike Hughes gone from last season’s roster, the position was a glaring need for Kansas City entering the draft.
The same could be said for defensive end, considering the Chiefs’ struggles rushing the passer last season.
The experiment with moving defensive tackle Chris Jones outside was a bust.
Veach reworked Frank Clark’s contract rather than eat $13.6 million in dead money, which would have accrued against the cap by cutting him, so he’s back along with Mike Danna.
But Melvin Ingram, a difference-making midseason acquisition, remains unsigned and Kansas City lacked depth at the position.
With the 30th overall pick, the Chiefs addressed that need by adding Karlaftis, who had 14 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in 26 career games with the Boilermakers.
Karlaftis is a powerful rusher, who fits best opposite Clark, at the left defensive end spot, but he’s got enough size to bump inside in select situations and plays with a high motor.
Moving into Day 2 of the draft, the Chiefs currently have three picks slated for Friday — two in the second round, Nos. 50 and 62, and one in the third, No. 103.
Kansas City also enters the day with a fourth-round pick (No. 135) and four seventh-round picks after dealing a third- (No. 94) and fourth-round pick (No. 121) to the Patriots to move up for McDuffie.
Wondering who’s still available and what the Chiefs might do to fill remaining needs at wide receiver, edge-rushing depth, more additions in the secondary and offensive tackle depth among other options?
Only one player from Nick Jacobs' sixth annual Chiefs' "Best Fits" Draft Board remains with a first-round grade — USC edge rusher Drake Jackson — but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty of talent yet to be picked.
Here is a look at the best remaining players at key positions from Jacobs' big board:
Wide receivers
|Player, College
|Round
|5. George Pickens, Georgia
|2nd
|7. John Metchie III, Alabama
|2nd
|9. Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama
|2nd
|10. Christian Watson, North Dakota State
|2nd
|11. Skyy Moore, Western Michigan
|3rd
|12. Alec Pierce, Cincinnati
|3rd
|13. Tyquan Thornton, Baylor
|3rd
|14. David Bell, Purdue
|3rd
|15. Wan'dale Robinson, Kentucky
|4th
|16. Calvin Austin III, Memphis
|4th
|17. Khalil Shakir, Boise State
|4th
|18. Kyle Philips, UCLA
|4th
|19. Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech
|4th
|20. Velus Jones, Tennessee
|5th
|21. Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss
|5th
|22. Bo Melton, Rutgers
|5th
|23. Dai'Jean Dixon, Nicholls State
|6th
|24. Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky
|6th
|25. Slade Bolden, Alabama
|6th
|26. Johnny Johnson III, Oregon
|7th
|27. Samori Toure, Nebraska
|7th
|28. Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina
|7th
|29. Jalen Nailor, Michigan State
|7th
|30. Tre Turner, Virginia Tech
|7th
|31. Jaquari Roberson, Wake Forest
|PFA
Offensive tackles
|Player, College
|Round
|5. Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
|2nd
|7. Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State
|2nd
|8. Rasheed Walker, Penn State
|3rd
|9. Braxton Jones, Southern Utah
|3rd
|10. Kellen Diesch, Arizona State
|4th
|11. Max Mitchell, Louisiana
|4th
|12. Spencer Burford, Texas-San Antonio
|4th
|13. Vederian Lowe, Illinois
|5th
|14. Ryan Van Demark, Connecticut
|6th
|15. Obinna Eze, TCU
|6th
|16. Matt Waletzko, North Dakota
|7th
|17. Austin Deculus, LSU
|7th
Defensive ends
|Player, College
|Round
|6. Drake Jackson, USC
|1st
|7. Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State
|2nd
|8. Josh Paschal, Kentucky
|2nd
|9. Boye Mafe, Minnesota
|2nd
|10. David Ojabo, Michigan
|2nd
|11. Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma
|2nd
|12. Cameron Thomas, San Diego State
|3rd
|13. Alex Wright, Alabama-Birmingham
|3rd
|14. Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
|3rd
|15. Jesse Luketa, Penn State
|4th
|16. Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati
|4th
|17. Tyreke Smith, Ohio State
|4th
|18. Amare Barno, Virginia Tech
|5th
|19. Michael Clemons, Texas A&M
|5th
|20. Chris Allen, Alabama
|5th
|21. Tre Williams, Arkansas
|6th
|22. James Houston IV, Jackson State
|7th
Defensive tackles
|Player, College
|Round
|3. Logan Hall, Houston (3-tech)
|2nd
|4. Travis Jones, Connecticut (1-tech)
|2nd
|5. DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
|2nd
|6. Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
|2nd
|7. Phidarian Mathis, Alabama (1-tech)
|2nd
|8. Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State
|3rd
|9. Neil Farrell, LSU (1-tech)
|3rd
|10. John Ridgeway, Arkansas (1-tech)
|4th
|11. Matthew Butler, Tennessee
|4th
|12. Eric Johnson, Missouri State
|4th
|13. Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
|5th
|14. Haskell Garrett, Ohio State
|5th
|15. Thomas Booker, Stanford
|5th
|16. Matt Henningsen, Wisconsin
|6th
|17. Damion Daniels, Nebraska
|7th
Linebackers
|Player, College
|Round
|3. Chad Muma, Wyoming
|2nd
|4. Christian Harris, Alabama
|2nd
|5. Troy Anderson, Montana State
|3rd
|6. Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma
|3rd
|7. Jeremiah Gemmel, North Carolina
|5th
|8. Brandon Smith, Penn State
|5th
|9. D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State
|6th
|10. Damone Clark, LSU
|6th
|11. Zakoby McClain, Auburn
|6th
|12. Kyron Johnson, Kansas
|7th
Cornerbacks
|Player, College
|Round
|5. Kyler Gordon, Washington
|2nd
|6. Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson
|2nd
|7. Roger McCreary, Auburn
|2nd
|8. Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska
|3rd
|9. Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
|3rd
|10. Martin Emerson, Mississippi State
|3rd
|11. Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh
|3rd
|12. Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama
|3rd
|13. Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State
|3rd
|14. Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State
|4th
|15. Tariq Woolen, Texas-San Antonio
|4th
|16. Justin Jobe, Alabama
|4th
|17. Jaylen Watson, Washington State
|4th
|18. Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
|5th
|19. Montaric Brown, Arkansas
|5th
|20. Akayleb Evans, Missouri
|5th
|21. Kalon Barnes, Baylor
|5th
|22. Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech
|6th
|23. Samuel Womack, Toledo
|6th
|24. Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist
|6th
|25. Ja'Quan McMillian, East Carolina
|6th
|26. Damarion Williams, Houston
|6th
|27. Zyon Gilbert, Florida Atlantic
|7th
|28. Mark Collins Jr, Towson
|7th
|29. Sam Webb, Missouri Western
|PFA
Safeties
|Player, College
|Round
|4. Jalen Pitre, Baylor
|2nd
|5. Jaquan Brisker, Penn State
|2nd
|6. Kerby Joseph, Illinois
|3rd
|7. Nick Cross, Maryland
|3rd
|8. Bryan Cook, Cincinnati
|3rd
|9. Tycen Anderson, Toledo
|4th
|10. JT Woods, Baylor
|4th
|11. Verone McKinley III, Oregon
|4th
|12. Delarrin Turner-Bell, Oklahoma
|5th
|13. Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
|5th
|14. Dane Belton, Iowa
|5th
|15. Smoke Monday, Alabama
|6th
|16. Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee
|6th
|17. Nasir Green, Wake Forest
|6th
|18. Vonte Davis, Utah
|PFA
