NFL Draft Day 2: Plenty of good options remain for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs moved up eight spots to No. 21 overall in a trade with New England to select Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie and stayed put nine picks later to snag Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis.

The selections address two of the team’s biggest needs on defense.

RELATED | Day 1 Chiefs NFL Draft recap

RELATED | Tod Palmer's 2022 NFL Draft first-round grades

General Manager Brett Veach was stunned when McDuffie — a versatile, smart and athletic boundary corner — slipped into the Chiefs’ range, but it made for an easy choice to try and move up.

“With our first pick — it’s a little funny — every year we go through what we think is every scenario possible,” Veach said. “We didn’t go over McDuffie’s scenario. I don’t think we thought he’d be there.”

With cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Mike Hughes gone from last season’s roster, the position was a glaring need for Kansas City entering the draft.

The same could be said for defensive end, considering the Chiefs’ struggles rushing the passer last season.

The experiment with moving defensive tackle Chris Jones outside was a bust.

Veach reworked Frank Clark’s contract rather than eat $13.6 million in dead money, which would have accrued against the cap by cutting him, so he’s back along with Mike Danna.

But Melvin Ingram, a difference-making midseason acquisition, remains unsigned and Kansas City lacked depth at the position.

With the 30th overall pick, the Chiefs addressed that need by adding Karlaftis, who had 14 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in 26 career games with the Boilermakers.

Karlaftis is a powerful rusher, who fits best opposite Clark, at the left defensive end spot, but he’s got enough size to bump inside in select situations and plays with a high motor.

Moving into Day 2 of the draft, the Chiefs currently have three picks slated for Friday — two in the second round, Nos. 50 and 62, and one in the third, No. 103.

Kansas City also enters the day with a fourth-round pick (No. 135) and four seventh-round picks after dealing a third- (No. 94) and fourth-round pick (No. 121) to the Patriots to move up for McDuffie.

Wondering who’s still available and what the Chiefs might do to fill remaining needs at wide receiver, edge-rushing depth, more additions in the secondary and offensive tackle depth among other options?

Only one player from Nick Jacobs' sixth annual Chiefs' "Best Fits" Draft Board remains with a first-round grade — USC edge rusher Drake Jackson — but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty of talent yet to be picked.

Here is a look at the best remaining players at key positions from Jacobs' big board:

Wide receivers

Player, College Round 5. George Pickens, Georgia 2nd 7. John Metchie III, Alabama 2nd 9. Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama 2nd 10. Christian Watson, North Dakota State 2nd 11. Skyy Moore, Western Michigan 3rd 12. Alec Pierce, Cincinnati 3rd 13. Tyquan Thornton, Baylor 3rd 14. David Bell, Purdue 3rd 15. Wan'dale Robinson, Kentucky 4th 16. Calvin Austin III, Memphis 4th 17. Khalil Shakir, Boise State 4th 18. Kyle Philips, UCLA 4th 19. Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech 4th 20. Velus Jones, Tennessee 5th 21. Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss 5th 22. Bo Melton, Rutgers 5th 23. Dai'Jean Dixon, Nicholls State 6th 24. Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky 6th 25. Slade Bolden, Alabama 6th 26. Johnny Johnson III, Oregon 7th 27. Samori Toure, Nebraska 7th 28. Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina 7th 29. Jalen Nailor, Michigan State 7th 30. Tre Turner, Virginia Tech 7th 31. Jaquari Roberson, Wake Forest PFA

Offensive tackles

Player, College Round 5. Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan 2nd 7. Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State 2nd 8. Rasheed Walker, Penn State 3rd 9. Braxton Jones, Southern Utah 3rd 10. Kellen Diesch, Arizona State 4th 11. Max Mitchell, Louisiana 4th 12. Spencer Burford, Texas-San Antonio 4th 13. Vederian Lowe, Illinois 5th 14. Ryan Van Demark, Connecticut 6th 15. Obinna Eze, TCU 6th 16. Matt Waletzko, North Dakota 7th 17. Austin Deculus, LSU 7th

Defensive ends

Player, College Round 6. Drake Jackson, USC 1st 7. Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State 2nd 8. Josh Paschal, Kentucky 2nd 9. Boye Mafe, Minnesota 2nd 10. David Ojabo, Michigan 2nd 11. Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma 2nd 12. Cameron Thomas, San Diego State 3rd 13. Alex Wright, Alabama-Birmingham 3rd 14. Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina 3rd 15. Jesse Luketa, Penn State 4th 16. Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati 4th 17. Tyreke Smith, Ohio State 4th 18. Amare Barno, Virginia Tech 5th 19. Michael Clemons, Texas A&M 5th 20. Chris Allen, Alabama 5th 21. Tre Williams, Arkansas 6th 22. James Houston IV, Jackson State 7th

Defensive tackles

Player, College Round 3. Logan Hall, Houston (3-tech) 2nd 4. Travis Jones, Connecticut (1-tech) 2nd 5. DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M 2nd 6. Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma 2nd 7. Phidarian Mathis, Alabama (1-tech) 2nd 8. Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State 3rd 9. Neil Farrell, LSU (1-tech) 3rd 10. John Ridgeway, Arkansas (1-tech) 4th 11. Matthew Butler, Tennessee 4th 12. Eric Johnson, Missouri State 4th 13. Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M 5th 14. Haskell Garrett, Ohio State 5th 15. Thomas Booker, Stanford 5th 16. Matt Henningsen, Wisconsin 6th 17. Damion Daniels, Nebraska 7th

Linebackers

Player, College Round 3. Chad Muma, Wyoming 2nd 4. Christian Harris, Alabama 2nd 5. Troy Anderson, Montana State 3rd 6. Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma 3rd 7. Jeremiah Gemmel, North Carolina 5th 8. Brandon Smith, Penn State 5th 9. D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State 6th 10. Damone Clark, LSU 6th 11. Zakoby McClain, Auburn 6th 12. Kyron Johnson, Kansas 7th

Cornerbacks

Player, College Round 5. Kyler Gordon, Washington 2nd 6. Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson 2nd 7. Roger McCreary, Auburn 2nd 8. Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska 3rd 9. Coby Bryant, Cincinnati 3rd 10. Martin Emerson, Mississippi State 3rd 11. Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh 3rd 12. Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama 3rd 13. Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State 3rd 14. Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State 4th 15. Tariq Woolen, Texas-San Antonio 4th 16. Justin Jobe, Alabama 4th 17. Jaylen Watson, Washington State 4th 18. Alontae Taylor, Tennessee 5th 19. Montaric Brown, Arkansas 5th 20. Akayleb Evans, Missouri 5th 21. Kalon Barnes, Baylor 5th 22. Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech 6th 23. Samuel Womack, Toledo 6th 24. Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist 6th 25. Ja'Quan McMillian, East Carolina 6th 26. Damarion Williams, Houston 6th 27. Zyon Gilbert, Florida Atlantic 7th 28. Mark Collins Jr, Towson 7th 29. Sam Webb, Missouri Western PFA

Safeties

Player, College Round 4. Jalen Pitre, Baylor 2nd 5. Jaquan Brisker, Penn State 2nd 6. Kerby Joseph, Illinois 3rd 7. Nick Cross, Maryland 3rd 8. Bryan Cook, Cincinnati 3rd 9. Tycen Anderson, Toledo 4th 10. JT Woods, Baylor 4th 11. Verone McKinley III, Oregon 4th 12. Delarrin Turner-Bell, Oklahoma 5th 13. Yusuf Corker, Kentucky 5th 14. Dane Belton, Iowa 5th 15. Smoke Monday, Alabama 6th 16. Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee 6th 17. Nasir Green, Wake Forest 6th 18. Vonte Davis, Utah PFA

MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

RELATED | Chiefs mock draft 2.0: Nick Jacobs' projects what Brett Veach may do

RELATED | Chiefs mock draft 1.0: Nick Jacobs' picks for Kansas City

RELATED | Kansas City Chiefs' first-round options in 2022 NFL Draft

RELATED | Chiefs may be more likely to trade down than up in draft

RELATED | Tod Palmer: Chiefs seven-round mock draft

—