RB Darrel Williams, CB Rashad Fenton inactive for Chiefs vs. Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton and running back Darrel Williams won’t be available Sunday for the AFC Divisional showdown against the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs and Bills kick off at 5:30 p.m. with the winner set to host Cincinnati next Sunday in the AFC Championship Game .

Fenton (back) didn’t practice all week and was questionable along with Williams (toe).

Fenton’s back locked up during warmups before the AFC Wild Card win against Pittsburgh , while Williams was injured on the final play of the first half in the regular-season finale at Denver.

Fenton did not practice this week ahead of the Bills game, while Williams returned to practice Friday in a limited capacity.

After his arrest Thursday morning , linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was a full participant Friday at practice, and coach Andy Reid indicated he would play .

He is active, while quarterback Shane Buechele, wide receiver Josh Gordon, defensive end Josh Kaindoh and tackle Prince Tega Wanogho joined Fenton and Williams among the Chiefs’ inactives .

With Williams out, the Chiefs will lean on Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who returns from a three-game absence with a shoulder injury, and Jerick McKinnon, who totaled 142 yards from scrimmage in the Chiefs' romp against the Steelers last week.

The presence of Charvarius Ward, who missed a Week 5 loss against the Bills, should help offset Fenton's absence, but it also puts more pressure on Mike Hughes and L'Jarius Sneed in coverage, especially against Stefon Diggs.

Buffalo had no players with a designation on the final injury report.

Wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, offensive lineman Bobby Hart, defensive tackle Vernon Butler, defensive backs Nick McCloud and Josh Thomas, running back Matt Breida, and tight end Tommy Sweeney are the Bills’ inactives .

The Chiefs beat the Bills 38-24 in last season's AFC Championship Game. This is the fourth meeting between the teams in the last two seasons.