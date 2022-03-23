Former Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill's top moments in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the news of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill being traded to the Miami Dolphins, Chiefs Kingdom is processing the end of an era.

Looking back on No. 10's time in KC, KSHB 41 has compiled a list of 10 of Hill's most memorable moments.

1. Epic end zone backflip

In one of his most iconic moments, Hill disregarded caution for entertainment as he backflipped into the end zone to secure a touchdown during the last two minutes of the first quarter during the Nov. 29, 2020, Chiefs-Buccaneers matchup .

Doug Murray/AP Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) does a back flip into the end zone to score a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. The game marked the first time Hill passed 200 yards receiving in a single game. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

2. Costly pompom celebration

Trying his hand at cheerleading, fans couldn’t get enough of Hill celebrating a Jan. 16, 2022, postseason touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a cheerleader’s pompoms.

While it came with a $12,875 fine , Hill made light of the situation by asking the community to donate to the Tyreek Hill Family Foundation to raise money for supplies for those experiencing homelessness .

MAHOMES BOMB TO CHEETAH!!!!



📺: #PITvsKC on NBC pic.twitter.com/Ln1a14eTdm — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 17, 2022

3. Jet Chip Wasp

Regarded by some as the turning point of Super Bowl 54, Patrick Mahomes’ rocket to Hill, known as Jet Chip Wasp, has some fans questioning if it should be considered Hill's best play in KC.

Best play of Tyreek Hill’s tenure with the #Chiefs? pic.twitter.com/2ghQqy3SEA — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) March 23, 2022

4. Peace sign swag

With too many instances to choose from, Hill made the peace sign his go-to over the years.

However, his most memorable may be when he flashed a peace sign during the Chiefs’ stunning overtime win against the Buffalo Bills to secure hosting KC’s fourth-straight AFC title game.

Colin E. Braley/AP Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) heads toward the end zone to score on a 64-yard pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

5. "F— it, Tyreek down there somewhere"

The internet would frequently joke “Tyreek down there somewhere” as a response to Mahomes always managing to find Hill way down the field.

Asked #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes about the 'F*ck it, Tyreek down there somewhere' meme.



"Sometimes it be like that"😂 pic.twitter.com/R2bXmy5MQt — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) September 13, 2021

This meme was live in action when the Chiefs opened the 2021 season against the Cleveland Browns.

This throw and catch by Mahomes and Tyreek Hill 🙌



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/z7KfEe9AS4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 12, 2021

6. Kermit The Frog: Hill on his favorite Patrick Mahomes moments

Hill showed off his expert impression skills when he reenacted how Patrick Mahomes sounds like Kermit The Frog in game-time huddles.

7. "That boy heavy. That boy dense"

Cheesing wide during a training camp photo, a mic'd up Mahomes picked up Hill, with a grunt, and jokingly said, "That boy heavy. That boy dense," after putting him down.

8. Ready to race the fastest man in the world

Confident in his Cheetah speed , Hill has been relentless in his quest to race decorated Olympian Usain Bolt .

Usain after I warm up on DK I’m coming for you 😈 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 21, 2022

someone give him some attention 😬 https://t.co/rkoIt1Dl94 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 12, 2021

9. Touchdown into the tunnel

Following a 41-yard touchdown catch in the snow on Dec. 15, 2019, Hill scored and just kept running .

Bet you've never seen a @cheetah run in the snow before 🐆 pic.twitter.com/3evjWHAsTT — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 15, 2019

10. Soaking in his Super Bowl win

Taking in the moments after winning Super Bowl 54, Hill noted how special the team was, while recognizing each person would find their time to move on eventually.

"This team is so special, I wish this team could stay together for many years, but unfortunately, they can't," Hill said.