Former Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill's top moments in Kansas City

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Ed Zurga/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates after his touchdown against the San Diego Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016. The catch was the only on the day for Hill, but it marked the first of many touchdowns during his several-year career with the Chiefs. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Posted at 2:35 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 16:38:21-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the news of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill being traded to the Miami Dolphins, Chiefs Kingdom is processing the end of an era.

Looking back on No. 10's time in KC, KSHB 41 has compiled a list of 10 of Hill's most memorable moments.

1. Epic end zone backflip 

In one of his most iconic moments, Hill disregarded caution for entertainment as he backflipped into the end zone to secure a touchdown during the last two minutes of the first quarter during the Nov. 29, 2020, Chiefs-Buccaneers matchup.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) does a back flip into the end zone to score a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. The game marked the first time Hill passed 200 yards receiving in a single game. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

2. Costly pompom celebration

Trying his hand at cheerleading, fans couldn’t get enough of Hill celebrating a Jan. 16, 2022, postseason touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a cheerleader’s pompoms.

While it came with a $12,875 fine, Hill made light of the situation by asking the community to donate to the Tyreek Hill Family Foundation to raise money for supplies for those experiencing homelessness.

3. Jet Chip Wasp 

Regarded by some as the turning point of Super Bowl 54, Patrick Mahomes’ rocket to Hill, known as Jet Chip Wasp, has some fans questioning if it should be considered Hill's best play in KC.

4. Peace sign swag

With too many instances to choose from, Hill made the peace sign his go-to over the years.

However, his most memorable may be when he flashed a peace sign during the Chiefs’ stunning overtime win against the Buffalo Bills to secure hosting KC’s fourth-straight AFC title game.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) heads toward the end zone to score on a 64-yard pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

5. "F— it, Tyreek down there somewhere" 

The internet would frequently joke “Tyreek down there somewhere” as a response to Mahomes always managing to find Hill way down the field.

This meme was live in action when the Chiefs opened the 2021 season against the Cleveland Browns.

6. Kermit The Frog: Hill on his favorite Patrick Mahomes moments

Hill showed off his expert impression skills when he reenacted how Patrick Mahomes sounds like Kermit The Frog in game-time huddles.

7. "That boy heavy. That boy dense"

Cheesing wide during a training camp photo, a mic'd up Mahomes picked up Hill, with a grunt, and jokingly said, "That boy heavy. That boy dense," after putting him down.

8. Ready to race the fastest man in the world

Confident in his Cheetah speed, Hill has been relentless in his quest to race decorated Olympian Usain Bolt.

9. Touchdown into the tunnel

Following a 41-yard touchdown catch in the snow on Dec. 15, 2019, Hill scored and just kept running.

10. Soaking in his Super Bowl win

Taking in the moments after winning Super Bowl 54, Hill noted how special the team was, while recognizing each person would find their time to move on eventually.

"This team is so special, I wish this team could stay together for many years, but unfortunately, they can't," Hill said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

