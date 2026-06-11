Raymore short-term rental hosts still waiting on World Cup bookings as tournament prepares to open

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Ryan has kept in touch with the Adams since the last story in April. If you have a story in Raymore, you'd like to share, reach out. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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A Raymore couple hosting a short-term rental property has yet to receive a single World Cup booking — even after cutting their nightly rate — as Kansas City prepares to host its first match on June 16.

RELATED | City of Raymore announced Tuesday its plans for 10 days of World Cup events

Jeffrey and Paula Adams, who operate Ana Lou's Guest House in Raymore, Missouri, dropped their nightly World Cup rate to $800, roughly two and a half times their normal price, after previously listing the property at $1,500 a night. Despite the reduction, they have seen no takers.

Jake Weller/KSHB Jeffrey and Paula Adams

"We just hadn't really had any inquiries," Jeffrey Adams said.

"It is frustrating because we need to pay the bills," Paula Adams said.

RELATED | Despite an 80% jump in searches, Raymore short-term rental hosts still lack World Cup bookings

The Adams family had been optimistic earlier this year in a previous interview, with Jeffrey Adams telling KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa in April that four or five bookings could cover the bills for several months, and that 80% occupancy over the World Cup could pay for the entire year.

That optimism has since given way to uncertainty.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Ana Lou's Guesthouse in Raymore, Missouri is not seeing the interest the owners expected for World Cup.

Part of the problem, Jeffrey Adams said, traces back to FIFA's handling of hotel room reservations, KSHB 41 Government Accountability reporter Isabella Ledonne reported Tuesday.

According to Visit KC, FIFA had blocked off 5,000 rooms per night on peak days during the tournament.

In February, FIFA canceled 75% of those reservations — a move that fell within the terms of its contract and carried no penalty fees — flooding the Kansas City lodging market with inventory at a critical time.

Michael Probst/AP FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2015, file photo, the International Federation of Association Football, FIFA, logo is fixed on a wall of its headquarters during a meeting of the FIFA Executive Committee in Zurich, Switzerland. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

"If those 5,000 rooms had been booked, then people would've had no choice but to look for more bookings," Jeffrey Adams said.

The cancellations came after hotels and short-term rental hosts had already set elevated rates in anticipation of high demand.

RELATED | Kansas City hotel bookings for World Cup lag; Visit KC expects late surge

FIFA has still not responded to KSHB 41's request for comment as of the time of publication Wednesday.

Fabian Rosales

Bethany Marcum, who booked a downtown Kansas City hotel room in January for a work conference — before FIFA canceled its room blocks — said Tuesday the timing made a difference in what she paid.

"It was more expensive than I thought," Marcum said. "What we were being quoted and paid was probably contingent on the fact that they expected those bookings. I think if you tried to get it now, you could get a deal."

Jake Weller/KSHB Ana Lou's Guesthouse in Raymore, Missouri

The broader short-term rental market is feeling the same pressure.

RELATED | Belton native Tate Stevens headlines Ag City Music Festival in effort to bring World Cup fans to Cass County

Susan Brown, president of the KC Short-Term Rental Alliance, said the market is falling short of expectations across the board.

KSHB 41 Susan Brown

"I think we're in the same boat with hotels. I think that we are not seeing the numbers that we were expecting or told to expect," Brown said.

In Grandview, short-term rental manager Estian Reynolds said adjusting his pricing made the difference.

Jake Weller/KSHB Estian Reynolds

Reynolds manages properties through the platform Nightly and said he secured several bookings after bringing his rates in line with what the market would bear.

RELATED | Rural Kansas counties begin preparations for 2026 World Cup's economic boost

"I've never gotten $600 a night before. I mean, so to me, that's a home run in terms of a booking," Reynolds said.

Reynolds said demand is up compared to last year, but not at the levels many hosts anticipated.

Jake Weller/KSHB Some Kansas City area short-term rental operators are still waiting on bookings through the FIFA World Cup.

"You try your best to measure the demand. It is up, but I think compared to what they're predicting, it's maybe half of what they predicted," Reynolds said.

Reynolds noted that a roughly 40% increase in new listings has kept pace with rising demand, compressing the gains many hosts had hoped to see.

Jake Weller/KSHB Reynolds' short-term rental in Grandview, Missouri

Kansas City ranks No. 1 among all 16 FIFA World Cup host cities for new host growth, according to Airbnb data.

Despite the sluggish start, Airbnb data shows Kansas City ranks No. 2 among U.S. host cities for last-minute bookings — a trend Brown said hosts should keep in mind, particularly for the knockout round matches in early July.

"I would hold firm on those last two games because we still don't know and who those last minute bookings might be," Brown said.

KSHB 41 News staff Hotels in downtown Kansas City.

" Airbnb has revealed that the FIFA World Cup is set to be the biggest hosting event in Airbnb’s history — surpassing the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris," an Airbnb spokesperson told Gamboa in an email. "We’ve seen meaningful excitement for the tournament across our platform, and data shows that around one in six guests booking stays in host cities are first-time Airbnb users."

For now, the Adams family is holding out hope, but has somewhat lost the excitement for the biggest event to pass through Kansas City.

Jake Weller/KSHB Jeffrey and Paula Adams

"Fingers crossed some last-minute bookings might come in," Jeffrey Adams said.

"I'm just not feeling it," Paula Adams added. "It is frustrating, because we need to pay the bills. Now our current people that would normally come here to stay, can’t or won’t because they were told we were going to be booked up and to stay away."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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