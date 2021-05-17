Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for May 17

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

The University of Kansas Health System is treating nine patients with active COVID-19 infections. Four of those are in the ICU and one on a ventilator. It is a decrease from the numbers the last few weeks.

The doctors discussed the future of the workplace and how to combat the isolation of working from home.

Dr. Dana Hawkinson's children (ages 12 and 14) received their vaccines live on the show.

Schools drop masking requirements

With new CDC guidance allowing easing of mask requirements and many local jurisdictions removing their mask requirements in response, some school districts began following their moves.

Over the weekend, Lee's Summit, Blue Springs and Oak Grove schools announced they will no longer require masks for students or staff, regardless of vaccination status.

Local kids start getting Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Children's Mercy began vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 on Saturday after the Pfizer vaccine was approved for use in younger teens. Many area families were quick to start having their children vaccinated.

Platte County lifts mask restrictions for businesses, residents

Platte County joined the growing list of jurisdictions dropping mask requirements over the weekend in response to updated CDC guidance on masking for vaccinated people.

River Market businesses adjust to new mask guidance

With jurisdictions lifting mask requirements, it now falls on businesses to decide whether or not their staff and customers will be required to wear a mask. River Market businesses began making that decision Friday when the Kansas City and Jackson County orders were lifted.

