Rae's Cafe dispute to move to new judge

Posted at 9:56 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 11:01:26-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parties will have to wait a little longer for a resolution to the Rae's Cafe health order dispute.

The Blue Springs restaurant was shuttered for disobeying Jackson County health orders, then attempted to reopen as a private club despite having its food permit revoked.

The owner of Rae's Cafe refused to require staff and patrons to wear face coverings, which is required in Jackson County.

A judge granted an order to shut down the restaurant on Sept. 10. The back-and-forth between the owner and the health department started in mid-August.

A hearing about the temporary restraining order was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday but was canceled.

The judge granted a motion to move the case to a new judge.

The hearing will be rescheduled for another date with a different judge.

Rae's Cafe will remain closed as the order lasts through Sept. 19.

Protesters, including Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, have made their support of the restaurant known.

