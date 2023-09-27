KCMO man pleads guilty to killing man aboard Amtrak train, carjacking in Lee’s Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Marquise L. Webb, the Kansas City, Missouri, man who shot and killed an Amtrak passenger in Lee’s Summit in January 2022, pleaded guilty Friday to three felonies connected with Richie Aaron’s murder.

Webb pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and a vehicle hijacking. He received a 28-year prison sentence.

Webb will serve consecutive sentences of 15 years for manslaughter, three years for the weapons offense and 10 years for the carjacking, according to the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

He originally was charged Feb. 1, 2022, with second-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, vehicle hijacking and unlawful use of a weapon.

Webb shot Aaron around 9 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2022, when the train stopped near Southeast 3rd and Southwest Main streets in Lee’s Summit, but the train did not stop until it had reached Independence.

Webb fled the train at the Lee’s Summit stop, while Aaron, a 30-year-old husband and father of two, was pronounced dead at the Independence Amtrak station, according to police.

Near the train station, Webb allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint.

A few weeks later, Webb pointed a gun at KCPD officers serving a warrant in the 1600 block Bushman Drive, which led to an hours-long standoff before he was arrested.

Aaron’s widow filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court against Amtrak and Webb on behalf of the couple’s children, alleging the passenger-train company’s lax security protocols and enforcement were a significant contributing factor to his death.

The lawsuit, which seeks more than $100 million in damages, also claims that no Amtrak employees responded to the sounds of shots to either stop the train or render aid.

The case is set for trial in January 2024, according to online court records.

