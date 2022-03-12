Shawnee woman accused in death of infant faces new charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Shawnee woman charged in the fire death of an infant last month faces more charges.

Karlie Phelps, 28, is charged in Johnson County District Court with violation of a protection order and intimidation of a witness.

Phelps also is charged in Johnson County District Court with involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child under 16.

The infant died in an arson fire set Feb. 13 in a Shawnee house .

Nicholas Ecker , the child's father, has been charged in Johnson County District Court with first-degree murder and aggravated arson with risk to bodily harm.

Phelps admitted to leaving the baby alone while she was at a house in Wyandotte County, according to a court document .

