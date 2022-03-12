Shawnee woman accused in death of infant faces new charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Shawnee woman charged in the fire death of an infant last month faces more charges.
Karlie Phelps, 28, is charged in Johnson County District Court with violation of a protection order and intimidation of a witness.
Phelps also is charged in Johnson County District Court with involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child under 16.
The infant died in an arson fire set Feb. 13 in a Shawnee house.
Nicholas Ecker, the child's father, has been charged in Johnson County District Court with first-degree murder and aggravated arson with risk to bodily harm.
Phelps admitted to leaving the baby alone while she was at a house in Wyandotte County, according to a court document.
__
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.