Buc-ee’s excitement building with groundbreaking in Kansas City, Kansas, set for Oct. 16

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Buc-ee’s excitement is building in Kansas City, Kansas, as the gas station empire prepares to break ground next week.

Wyandotte County and KCK officials confirmed to KSHB 41’s Rachel Henderson a groundbreaking ceremony is planned for the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 16.

David Zalubowski/AP A shopper peruses items near a display of Buc-ee's beaver stuffed animals in the bed of a pickup truck inside a Buc-ee's store.

Buc-ee’s first confirmed it was eyeing the area near the Kansas Speedway in May 2024.

“Buc-ee’s has applied to build its first travel center in Kansas City, Kansas, just outside the Kansas Speedway,” Stan Beard, Buc-ee’s director of real estate and development, previously said in a statement to KSHB 41 News. “We are still in the early stages, but pleased that the project is beginning to take shape.”

About a year ago, details were released on the KCK travel center, which promised 120 gas pumps and 560 parking spots.

Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas

Since the initial announcement, residents have voiced excitement for what the gas station mecca could bring.

"When visitors come in and when they spend their dollars in KCK, then our locals don’t have to spend so much of their dollars to support the economy. So more visitors in KCK is always a good idea,” said Ritz Dasgupta, senior manager for Integrated Marketing Communications at Visit Kansas City, Kansas, the city’s tourism office.

Residents, experts believe Buc-ee's location in KCK will boost tourism, local economy

Such excitement was echoed by local businesses.

"We welcome any new businesses. New businesses just mean more crowds, different people and more business for us," said Bianca Rios, who works at Village West Discount Liquors near the future Bus-ee’s site.

On a personal note, Rios said her family is from Texas, so they know all about Buc-ee’s, beaver nuggets and brisket tacos.

Businesses, residents excited with plans for Buc-ee's location in KCK

Last November, the UG unanimously approved Buc-ee’s development agreement.

Shortly after, the plan was fast-tracked for approval.

The KCK Buc-ee’s is set to feature a 74,000 square-foot building with 120 gas pumps, 12 electric charging stations, hundreds of parking spots and various additional amenities. It will be located near 601 Village West Parkway.

—