Wyandotte County officials urge public to take domestic violence seriously after death of Deputy Elijah Ming

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wyandotte County officials gathered Tuesday morning for a press conference centered on the recent line-of-duty death of Deputy Elijah Ming, 34.

Ming was called Saturday afternoon to help a woman safely move out of a home in the 2600 block of South 30th Street.

When he arrived, he was struck by gunfire.

Officials identified the suspect as Shawn Harris, 38, who faces capital murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon charges.

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department Chief Karl Oakman said Ming’s death is yet “another example of the far-reaching effects of domestic violence.”

“And it is an issue in this community; it’s an issue across the country,” Oakman said.

He said many officers respond to domestic standby calls daily.

“Unfortunately, in this situation, Deputy Ming was in the middle of that, which law enforcement officers are on a daily basis,” Oakman said.

Shortly after Oakman’s remarks, District Attorney Mark Dupree stood at the mic.

Wyandotte County officials talk Shawn Harris charges

He said while Oakman touched on the topic, he wanted to "hone in on it."

“This should not have happened. … Domestic violence is a real issue,” Dupree said. “And I want to say to every family, to every father, every mother, every auntie, every uncle, that the early signs of domestic violence should be taken serious.”

Durpee identified early signs as someone being controlling, combative, not allowing their partner to go places and/or moving their partner away from their family.

The DA said the community must heed these warnings, whether the offender is a man or a woman, and “get out before it’s too late.”

“But to you young people, to you older people who are in these situations, the end of it is death. Don’t take it lightly; do something about it now,” Dupree said.

Investigation into the situation remains ongoing.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Wednesday night to honor Ming. More information can be found here.

