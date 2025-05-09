Independence honors fallen officers as Cody Allen’s name is added to national memorial

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. Share your story idea with Tod.

Ahead of National Police Memorial Week, Independence conducted its annual ceremony to honor the department’s fallen officers — including Officer Cody Allen, whose name will be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial next week.

“We’re gathered here today with heavy hearts and unwavering gratitude to honor the brave heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” Independence Police Officer Doug Blodgett said.

Pomp and circumstance filled the ceremony outside IPD headquarters — including an honor guard and IPD’s new bagpipe-and-drum band, a flyover by a police helicopter and a 21-gun salute among other displays.

“We thank you for the opportunity to gather in remembrance of our fallen heroes,” IPD Chaplain Virgil Garner said.

Independence and other police departments across the country hold such memorial ceremonies annually as a way to remember those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice as law enforcement officers.

“Today, and every year, we renew that promise that you are not alone and that your hero’s sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Independence Chief of Police Adam Dustman said.

When Jackson County Process Server Drexel Mack was shot while serving an eviction notice on Feb. 29, 2024, Allen was among the Independence police officers who responded to the scene.

As he attempted to save Mack, Allen was also shot and killed.

“When speaking of Officer Allen, the words hero and heroism naturally come to mind,” Blodgett said.

Of course, that’s not all that comes to mind for those who knew and loved Allen.

“The smile, the goofiness, the dogged determination that he came to work with every day, the extra mile that he went to for our citizens in providing his service,” Dustman said when asked how he remembers Allen. “He’s a great man, was a great man — loved his family; bright, shining light to all that knew him; and he will be forever missed.”

IPD added Allen’s name to its memorial outside the Central Police Building last May, but other honors are taking place this May.

“Both the state police memorial wall and the national memorial wall always lag a year behind, so they recognize in ‘25 those officers that were killed in 2024,” Dustman said. “Last weekend, we added Cody’s name to the state memorial wall and then next Thursday, he’ll be added to the national police memorial wall.”

The Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial is in Jefferson City, while the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial is in Washington, D.C.

Dustman and a significant IPD contingent will travel to Washington for next week’s ceremony.

“There’s a wide range of emotions as you can imagine — sadness, loss, grief, anger, but also profound respect, dignity, gratitude for the service that he provided to this community,” Dustman said.

In addition to Allen, IPD remembered its other seven fallen police officers — Jailer Henry Bugler (June 13, 1866), Chief John Swearingen (Feb. 10, 1877), Patrolman George Barton Sr. (Jan. 26, 1922), Lt. David Kraxner (Oct. 31, 1966), Ofc. Terry Foster (March 17, 2001), Sgt. John Bullard Jr. (Aug. 11, 2021) and Ofc. Blaize Madrid-Evans (Sept. 15, 2021).

Two officers who died in the line of duty from Sugar Creek, Chief Mike Onka (Feb. 5, 1968) and Chief Anthony Novak (Sept. 18, 1969), were also honored during the ceremony.

Allen and Mack were shot and killed in the 1100 block of North Elsea Smith Road.

Larry Acree, who was being evicted before the ambush killings, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, nine counts of armed criminal action, and seven counts of first-degree assault.

At least one other Independence police officer was injured in the shooting and Acree shot at several other people who were serving the eviction notice or responding after the initial violence.

Acree's trial is scheduled to begin July 6, 2026. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

