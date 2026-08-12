Woman sentenced to life in prison in death of Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald

OLATHE, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson has been covering the death of Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald since 2023. She covered the trial and was in court Wednesday for Andrea Cothran's sentencing. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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The woman found guilty of felony first-degree murder for her role in the 2023 death of Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald was sentenced Wednesday in Johnson County.

Andrea Cothran was sentenced to life in prison for felony murder; she must serve a minimum of 25 years before she's eligible for parole.

Andrea Cothran sentenced to life in prison in death of Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald

In addition to the murder charge, a jury found Cothran guilty in May of battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing, theft and reckless driving.

Cothran was sentenced to 12 months for battery, 10 months for fleeing (credit for time served), six months for theft, 30 days in jail for reckless driving (no fines) and $500 in restitution to the owner of the vehicle used in a chase (court fees waived). The sentences for battery, theft and reckless driving are to run concurrently. The fleeing charge will run consecutively to the murder charge, meaning she must serve the 25 years first.

Woman sentenced in 2023 death of Fairway police officer

"This is the end of a long journey. It's been painful for a lot of people, a lot of work," Chris McMullin, chief deputy district attorney in Johnson County, said in a news conference after the sentencing.

While he did not personally know Oswald, he said the cause is something that "stays with you forever and ever."

Fairway Police Chief J.P. Thurlo also spoke. He remembered Oswald as an "amazing" officer who was doing his duty the day he died.

KSHB 41 J.P. Thurlo

"No verdict or sentencing can undo the pain of losing Ofc. Oswald, but we are grateful to see justice carried out through the judicial process," Thurlo said. "There still remains deep loss within our department that we feel daily, and the community that we serve feels it as well."

In the three years since Oswald's death, Thurlo said the department and community have felt the weight of his loss.

"We try to heal, but there'll always be a scar," he said.

Watch their full remarks in the video player below.

Prosecutor, police chief discuss sentencing of Andrea Cothran

Cothran was one of two suspects involved in a crime spree that started in Lenexa and ended at a Mission QuikTrip.

Oswald was fatally shot by the second suspect, Shannon Marshall. Police shot and killed Marshall.

KSHB 41 Andrea Cothran (left) Shannon Marshall (right)

Evidence presented at trial included dash camera and surveillance camera footage of Cothran and Marshall at a Lenexa QuikTrip and during a police chase. Plus, Oswald’s body camera footage from inside the Mission QuikTrip and Cothran’s interrogation with Lenexa detectives were shown.

Defense attorneys were denied a motion for a new trial on Tuesday.

The presiding Judge Michael Joyce addressed Cothran directly during sentencing and told her she had "plenty of opportunities to stop".

The judge told Cothran the conduct displayed on Aug. 7, 2023 was "[hers] and [hers alone]" until the shooting occurred inside of the Lenexa QuikTrip.

KSHB 41’s Alyssa Jackson has covered Oswald's death for years. Ahead of sentencing, she spoke with Paula Oswald, Jonah’s mother.

She said it was hard to believe three years have already gone by.

KSHB 41 Paula Oswald, Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald's mother, shows KSHB 41 Reporter Alyssa Jackson a childhood photo of her son.

“You think, 'How can I continue the rest of my life without my son? My only child,'” Paula Oswald told Jackson.

Paula remembered her son as a jokester, but also as an honorable officer.

KSHB

"He didn't like injustice. Liked to right any wrong he saw," she said.

Heading into sentencing, Paula said she was focused on her family rather than Cothran's punishment.

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