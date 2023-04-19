Watch Now
Hundreds protest gun violence, shooting of Ralph Yarl at St. Teresa's Academy Tuesday

Students at St. Teresa's Academy in Kansas City, Missouri, held a student-led rally against gun violence late Wednesday morning.
Posted at 12:38 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 13:38:49-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of students at St. Teresa's Academy in Kansas City, Missouri, held a protest against gun violence late Wednesday morning.

Those who joined the student-led rally on the academy's quad protested school shootings and the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl.

The St. Teresa's students came together to take a lap around the quad chanting "end gun violence."

Yarl, a Staley High School junior, suffered life-threatening injuries last week in Kansas City after going to the door of the wrong home while trying to pick up his younger siblings. Yarl's family attorney updated Wednesday that the teen is expected to make a full recovery.

The protest from St. Teresa's Academy students follows other rallies that have sparked throughout the Kansas City community, including a unity walk held by Yarl's peers at Staley High School Tuesday. Yarl's family joined community members in a rally for justice Sunday outside the home where he was shot, and several organizations protested outside the federal courthouse in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, demanding hate crime charges against Andrew Lester, the 84-year-old man charged with shooting Yarl.

Lester was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He turned himself into custody Tuesday, and was released after posting a $200,00 bond.

There is one common thread throughout the string of protests — support for Yarl and cries for justice.

