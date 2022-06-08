Olathe East shooting suspect Jaylon Elmore appears in court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The teenager who allegedly brought a gun to Olathe East High School and has been charged with attempted capital murder after a shootout in an assistant principal’s office appeared Wednesday in Johnson County District Court.

Jaylon Elmore, 18, appeared via Zoom with his attorney, former Johnson County District Attorney Paul Morrison, for a scheduling conference.

The next hearing will be another scheduling conference on Aug. 17.

Elmore was shot during the March 4 incident and spent more than two months in the hospital recovering from his injuries.

Olathe Police School Resource Officer Erik Clark and Olathe East Assistant Principal Dr. Kaleb Stoppel , who also served as the Hawks’ activities director , suffered minor injuries during the shooting.

Stoppel received a tip from another student that Elmore had brought a gun to school.

The shooting happened in Stoppel’s office as he confronted Elmore, who allegedly refused to allow his bag to be searched.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said the gun Elmore allegedly had was a ghost gun .

Olathe East was locked down for several hours before students were reunited with their parents.

KSHB 41 News is using a mugshot in this instance due to the high-profile nature of the crime.

