Chiefs live updates | Chiefs Kingdom is hungry for back-to-back Super Bowl victories

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom is gearing up for Super Bowl LVIII this Super Bowl Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will kickoff at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 5:30 p.m. CST.

KSHB 41 News crews are tracking the latest preparations and celebrations in Kansas City and Las Vegas. Follow along for live updates.

—

7:05 a.m. | All is quiet in Power & Light now, but it will soon host the biggest Super Bowl watch party in Kansas City.

Grand Boulevard is closed from 13th Street to Truman Road on Sunday.

Those hoping to attend P&L's Red Kingdom Block Party must purchase a ticket, which cost $40 each.

Food trucks, DJs, giveaways and more will be present at the event. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Power & Light prepares to hold Red Kingdom Block Party for Super Bowl LVIII

6:55 a.m. | On Saturday, KSHB 41 News anchor Taylor Hemness met 2020 Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles, who just so happens to be a Chiefs fan.

"I love the Chiefs, I've been a Chiefs fan for a very long time, my dad's a Chiefs fan," the gymnast told Hemness.

As someone who has experienced a major athletic event, Chiles respects the Chiefs and 49ers alike for stepping out onto the field.

"I give kudos to every football player that's going out tomorrow," Chiles said. "It's their Olympics in their eyes and I can't wait to see what the outcome is."

While she is attending Super Bowl LVIII to root the Chiefs on, Chiles is currently training for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles is rooting for the Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII

6:30 a.m. | Super Bowl Sunday is here and Chiefs Kingdom is hungry for back-to-back Super Bowl victories — and some good eats.

McLain's Bakery at 201 E. Gregory Blvd. in KCMO is preparing Chiefs-themed treats and over 100 special orders on Sunday alone. That doesn't include orders from its five other locations or any orders from the rest of the week.

The bakery is about to open its doors at 7 a.m. for what is sure to be a busy day.

"All of our locations are stocked and ready to go with our Chiefs treats if you were not able to get an order in," Cassidy Garr with McLain's said. "We're ready to go. Go Superbowl! Go Chiefs! Let's do this!"

KSHB 41's Elyse Schoenig even spotted some special Taylor Swift-inspired cookies.