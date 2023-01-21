Live Blog: Chiefs Kingdom gears up to face Jaguars in AFC Divisional Round

7:04 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

You can watch the game on KSHB 41, your home of the Chiefs.

🏈🎉 WAKE UP #CHIEFSKINGDOM! IT. IS. GAMEDAY!!! We’re LIVE at GEHA Field at Arrowhead, Good Morning! pic.twitter.com/ovsTIKc8ls — Lindsay Shively (@LindsayShively) January 21, 2023

Parking gates at Arrowhead open at 11 a.m. Fans were already parked outside the gates, waiting to begin tailgating, at 4 a.m. All stadium gates will open at 1:30 p.m.

One man waiting outside Arrowhead is Dan Joy, the super fan who attended 212 consecutive Chiefs home games. KSHB 41 News Reporter Caroline Hogan spoke to Joy to hear about his gameday excitement, and to learn more about why the Chiefs mean so much to him.

"The atmosphere here, the people...I met my girlfriend of 10 years because of the Chiefs," Joy said. "I probably have hundreds and hundreds of friends all over the place because of the Chiefs."

Chiefs superfan reflects on love for team

Thousands of fans, like Joy, who will be filling the seats of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium should be prepared for light rain/snow to arrive during the game.

KSHB 41 news Meteorologist Cassie Wilson brings your Saturday weather forecast.

Saturday weather forecast

KSHB 41 News anchors Lindsay Shively and Taylor Hemness advise to bring plenty of layers.

🥶❄️LAYER UP FRIENDS! Think Apres Ski meets tailgate today. ⛷️🤣❤️ HAPPY PLAYOFFS!!!!! 🏈🎉🏈🎉 @taylorhemness pic.twitter.com/T6KXpq0Yd9 — Lindsay Shively (@LindsayShively) January 21, 2023

No matter the weather, fans will be saying "Turn Down for What" at halftime. Lil Jon, the rapper known for hit songs like "Get Low," will perform at half .

RELATED | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to offer 2 specialty dishes for Saturday's divisional game against Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs guard Will Shields will help bring the Chiefs spirit as the drum honoree .

Those at Arrowhead should also keep an eye out for four F-16s, which will flyover from the 138th Fighter Wing of the Oklahoma Air National Guard.

