Ruby Jean’s Juicery to quench thirst at Kansas City Current's CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ruby Jean’s Juicery is coming to the Kansas City Current’s CPKC Stadium, which opens with the start of the 2024 NWSL season.

Thirsty fans will be able to purchase the company’s signature branded cold-pressed juices.

“At Ruby Jean’s Juicery, breaking down barriers to a healthier existence is central to our mission,” Chris Goode, founder of Ruby Jean’s, said in a statement. “Over the years, we’ve seen the Kansas City Current do just that as they continually re-establish the bar for women’s sports. It’s easy to see the electricity this organization has brought to Kansas City, and we couldn’t be more grateful to continue our collaboration as we embark on fueling this beautiful community at CPKC.”

In addition to juices, Ruby Jean’s will serve up the “Currently” smoothie — a blend of dragonfruit, pineapple, banana, strawberry, peach and agave.

Healthy snacks and açaí bowls will be available, too.

“Ruby Jean’s has been an incredible collaborator on community events with us for several years, and we are so excited to continue that partnership in CPKC Stadium,” Current Vice President of Marketing Jocelyn Monroe said in a news release.

Goode named the juicery after his grandmother to honor her legacy.

Previous Teal Tuesdays announcements for vendors at CPKC Stadium have included Joe’s Kansas City, Billie’s Grocery, Yoli Tortilleria, Local Pig, Waldo Thai, Martin City Brewing Company, Room 39 and Boulevard Brewing Company.

The Current also announced a jersey partnership with United Way of Greater Kansas City, the club’s official charity partner, last Tuesday.

CPKC Stadium will be the first stadium purpose-built for a professional women's sports team.

—