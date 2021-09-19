SNF on NBC preview: Chiefs, Mahomes set to battle Baltimore for 4th straight season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson sounds like a tantalizing rivalry for the NFL to promote, but it’s been pretty lopsided through the first three meetings.

Mahomes, who the Kansas City Chiefs selected No. 10 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, is unbeaten in three starts against Jackson, who the Baltimore Ravens took No. 32 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Mahomes won the NFL MVP in 2018, his first season as a starter and second in the league overall; Jackson also won MVP in his second NFL season, capturing the honor in 2019.

But that’s where many of the comparisons end.

Mahomes is 6-2 in his postseason career — with both losses coming against teams led by Tom Brady — and was chosen as Super Bowl LIV MVP after leading a historic comeback for the Chiefs’ first championship in a half-century.

Kansas City has made it to three AFC Championship Games and two Super Bowls in Mahomes’ three seasons as a starter.

Jackson is 1-3 in his postseason career and Baltimore has never made it past the AFC Divisional Round in his three seasons as a starter.

Statistically, Mahomes also has dominated the head-to-head matchups.

He’s completed 93 of 132 passes for 1,136 yards with nine touchdowns and an interception in three meetings against the Ravens.

Mahomes has been sacked four times while rushing for 32 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Meanwhile, Jackson has completed 50 of 85 passes for 511 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions against the Chiefs. He’s been sacked nine times while rushing for 196 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries.

Jackson also has lost two fumbles in those three losses.

Here’s the tale of the tape for the latest Chiefs-Ravens matchup, Mahomes vs. Jackson IV:

Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) at Baltimore Ravens (0-1) When (TV): 7:20 p.m. (KSHB 41)

Offense Chiefs Ravens Passing yards/game 324.0 (6) 217.0 (24) Completion % 75.0 (5) 63.3 (23) QB rating 131.4 (4) 98.6 (17) TD-Interception ratio 3-0 (5) 1-0 (21) Rushing yards/game 73.0 (27) 189.0 (1) Rushing yards/carry 3.2 (28) 5.6 (3) Rushing TD 1 (8) 2 (2) Scoring avg. 33.0 (6) 27.0 (14) Third-down % 69.2 (2) 25.0 (29) Red-zone % 60.0 (18) 100.0 (3) Turnover ratio +2 (4) -1 (22) Points/drive 3.78 (2) 2.08 (18) Defense Passing yards/game 304.0 (23) 409.0 (32) Completion % 75.0 (27) 60.7 (9) QB rating 97.5 (15) 89.5 (10) TD-Interception ratio 0-1 (2) 2-1 (19) Rushing yards/game 153.0 (28) 82.0 (12) Rushing yards/carry 5.9 (32) 3.9 (14) Rushing TD 4 (32) 2 (25) Scoring avg. 29.0 (21) 33.0 (25) Third-down % 28.6 (8) 46.7 (23) Red-zone % 100.0 (32) 50.0 (10) Points/drive 3.11 (28) 2.43 (21)

Chiefs Kingdom certainly hopes it won’t be needed, but it’s nice to know that even double-digit deficits don’t faze Mahomes, who is 10-6 in his NFL career in games in which his team has trailed by 10-plus points.

That includes a 9-2 record since the start of the 2019 season — and KSHB 41 has ranked all 10 comebacks .

Mahomes, who became a father in the offseason , was chosen as the AFC Player of the Week after leading the Chiefs back from a 22-10 halftime deficit in the season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Mahomes probably would prefer not to need a 75-yard miracle heave to spark a rally Sunday night in Baltimore, but it’s nice to know wide receiver Tyreek Hill is “down there somewhere.”

