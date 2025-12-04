Learn more about the KSHB 41 News coverage system in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We believe local news works best when we show up before the breaking news does. That is why many of our reporters at KSHB 41 are dedicated to specific neighborhoods across the Kansas City metro.

Our goal is to go beyond press releases and podiums. We dedicate part of every week to simply being present in our community. That means we are proactively listening, learning, and meeting the people who make these areas tick.

We want to tell the full story of our region. By investing time and making deep connections, we can offer context and understanding in our coverage that your community deserves.

You can connect directly with the reporter covering your neighborhood here.

If you live in an area that doesn’t currently have a coverage reporter and have a story idea, you can share that too. Just send our newsroom an e-mail at newstips@kshb.com.

Email Claire Bradshaw — Jackson County, Missouri

Email Olivia Acree — Johnson County, Kansas

Email Marlon Martinez — Platte County, Missouri

Email Elyse Schoenig — Johnson County, Kansas

Email Rachel Henderson — Wyandotte County, Kansas

Email Rachel Henderson — Leavenworth County, Kansas

Email Lily O'Shea Becker — Douglas County, Kansas

Email Tod Palmer — Jackson County, Missouri

Email La'Nita Brooks — Clay County, Missouri

Email Megan Abundis — Jackson County, Missouri

Email Ryan Gamboa — Miami County, Kansas

Email Ryan Gamboa — Cass County, Missouri

Email Alyssa Jackson — Kansas City, Missouri

Email Isabella Ledonne — Johnson County, Kansas

Email Fernanda Silva — Clay County, Missouri

Email Braden Bates — Jackson County, Missouri

