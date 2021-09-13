Court proceedings begin for Rae's Cafe after repeated mask mandate violations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court proceedings are beginning for a Blue Springs restaurant that first refused to follow Jackson County's mask mandate and then tried to circumvent it by opening as a private club.

The Jackson County Health Department first closed Rae's Cafe on Sept. 3 for repeated violations of the county's health order requiring masks.

It reopened as a "private club" the following day, requiring members to pay $1 for entry. No masks were allowed in the "dress code," according to a sign posted on the restaurant's door.

Last week, the county sought a court order to close the restaurant for its continued health protocol violations. The business' food establishment permit was also revoked.

The county health director again closed the cafe on Sept. 9.

Rae's owner Amanda Wohletz told KSHB 41 News upon the first closure she had no plans to cooperate, and felt the county's order was hurting hospitality-industry businesses already negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Saturday, more than 100 people gathered outside the cafe to show support, including Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who is running for U.S. Senate .

Monday, court proceedings begin in the case with a conference call between parties at 1 p.m.

Editor's Note: The lawyer representing Rae's Cafe initially gave KSHB 41 News incorrect information. This article has been updated to reflect today's proceedings.