Continuance granted for Shawnee father accused of son’s murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man accused of setting a house fire that killed his infant child in Shawnee appeared Thursday in Johnson County District Court.

Nicholas Ecker , 28, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated arson with risk of bodily harm for allegedly setting fire to a home in the 10500 block of West 69th Street during the early-morning hours on Feb. 13.

Ecker remains jailed with a $1 million bond. His attorneys asked for and were granted a continuance until Aug. 10.

Ecker’s infant son — a boy the family called Junior — died in the fire .

He is no stranger to legal issues , including multiple domestic violence cases.

The child’s mother, Karlie Phelps, also has been charged in connection with the child’s death.

Phelps, 28, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child under 16 years old for allegedly leaving Junior home alone at the time of the fire.

Phelps, who was released on March 1 on a $350,000 bond, is due in court on May 18 for a second preliminary hearing in the case.

She was charged on March 2 with violation of a protection order and intimidation of a witness in addition to the charges related to the deadly house fire.

Additionally, Phelps was charged on Feb. 25 with illegal possession of Oxycontin.

All three cases, including charges related to the deadly house fire, have been combined in Johnson County court.

Eckert had a previous preliminary hearing on Feb. 17 in Johnson County court.

