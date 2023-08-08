Buckner police ‘devastated’ by death of Fairway officer who previously worked for their department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Buckner Police Department posted a tribute on social media Tuesday for Fairway Police Department Ofc. Jonah Oswald, who previously worked for Buckner, in the wake of his death.

Oswald, 29, began his career in Buckner Police Department in July 2018 and served until September 2021, starting as a road patrol officer and ending as a reserve officer.

“We have had many officers come and go from our department, but only one Jonah Oswald,” Buckner police shared in a statement.

Oswald’s colleagues remember him for his time in the military, love for his family and optimism — he “didn’t know how to have a bad day.”

“He loved encouraging people to reach their goals in life, and he would always offer help wherever you needed him,” Buckner police shared.

Sunday morning, Oswald responded to the 4700 Lamar Ave. QuikTrip in Mission, Kansas.

Scanner traffic reports a stolen vehicle struck a Lenexa police vehicle at a separate QuikTrip, at 95th Street and Interstate 35, before fleeing to the Mission QuikTrip.

The suspects were inside when officers attempted to make contact. In an exchange of gunfire, Oswald was struck and critically wounded.

Oswald succumbed to his injuries one day later.

“He was the best of us, and he will be missed incredibly by all those who knew him,” Buckner police said.

A procession was held Monday night from the University of Kansas Hospital to the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Then Tuesday, a procession was held from the examiner’s office to a Shawnee funeral home.

Oswald leaves behind a wife and two children. A fundraiser has been established to support his family.

“Rest in peace, Ofc. Jonah Oswald. We've got the watch from here, brother,” Buckner police said.

