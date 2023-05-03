Case against alleged NKC police officer’s murderer continued until July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The court case for the man accused of shooting and killing North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez last summer has been continued until July.

Joshua Rocha, 25, also waived his right to a speedy trial Tuesday during a hearing in Clay County Circuit Court.

Rocha, who remains in the Clay County Detention Center on a $2 million bond, has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Vasquez had pulled over Rocha’s vehicle for expired tags around 10:40 a.m. on July 19, 2022, in the area of East 21st Avenue and Clay Street in North Kansas City.

When Vasquez approached the vehicle to conduct the traffic stop, Rocha allegedly opened fire multiple times and fled the scene, triggering an hours-long manhunt.

Vasquez was taken to North Kansas City Hospital, where he died.

Rocha, who attempted to change his identity and disguise his vehicle, later turned himself in at the Clay County Annex, telling an employee that he had “committed a murder,” according to court records.

During a formal interview at Kansas City, Missouri, police headquarters downtown, he explained to investigators that he was driving to a gun shop to buy ammunition for a .30-caliber 300 Blackout AR-15 rifle and shot Vasquez because he “did not want to go to jail or have his vehicle towed” as a result of the traffic stop.

Rocha’s next scheduled court appearance is Thursday, July 13, in Clay County Circuit Court.

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson previously announced plans to seek the death penalty for Rocha, whose jury will be impaneled and brought in from St. Charles County for trial.

