KCPD: 4 taken into custody in Kansas City, Missouri, concerning school threats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Since the beginning of the school year, several districts across the Kansas City area have opened investigations into potential threats.

Last week, at least 10 districts investigated threats — Belton School District, Blue Springs School District, Bonner Springs Unified School District 204, Kearney School District, Grandview C-4 School District, Independence School District, Kansas City Public Schools, Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools, Lee's Summit R-7 School District, and Raytown C-2 School District.

In Kansas City, Missouri, police said four people have been taken into custody concerning recent threats.

“We have been monitoring these threats closely and working with local and federal partners to investigate these threats,” a police spokesperson shared with KSHB 41. “We take these matters extremely seriously.”

Police were unable to share details surrounding the arrests.

Heading into a new week, investigations continue.

A social media post circulating over the weekend named Crossroads Charter Schools.

In response, a spokesperson said communication has been sent to families and police have been informed.

The spokesperson also said KCPD has “committed to providing additional patrolling in and around our schools.”

