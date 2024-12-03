From charges to trial: Timeline of case against deceased KCKPD Det. Roger Golubski

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Attorneys representing former Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department Det. Roger Golubski told a federal judge Monday morning Golubski is dead.

Monday was supposed to be the first day of Golubski's trial.

This trial was more than two years in the making.



Sept. 14, 2022

A grand jury filed an indictment against Golubski. Prosecutors charged him with six counts of deprivation of civil rights dating back to at least 1998. The indictment details sexual assault, sexual abuse, and attempted kidnapping with two victims.

Sept. 15, 2022

The next day, the FBI arrested Golubski at his home in Edwardsville, Kansas. He pleaded not guilty that afternoon in court.

Nov. 14, 2022

A federal grand jury indicted Golubski of additional charges for alleged sex trafficking. The case remained in court with no trial date.

Nov. 17, 2022

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, announced plans to digitize records of cases investigated by Golubski.

Oct. 4, 2023

Court documents revealed Golubski was hospitalized. Attorneys asked for his location monitoring device to be removed so he could receive treatment.

Nov. 3, 2023

Five women filed a lawsuit against Golubski, KCK and three other former KCKPD officers. All of the women said their civil rights were violated by Golubski.

Feb. 26, 2024

Prosecutors filed a motion to revoke Golubski’s pretrial release for violating his house arrest terms. This came after he was spotted at a Culver's restaurant in KCK the month before.

Feb. 29, 2024

A federal judge denied the motion to revoke the pretrial release, keeping Golubski on house arrest.

July 10, 2024

A trial date for the first indictment was set for Dec. 2, 2024.



Dec 2, 2024

The trial was supposed to last for 15 days and continue into 2025. Court documents confirmed Monday the case is now dismissed.

