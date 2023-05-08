Slain NKCPD Ofc. Daniel Vasquez added to Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Wall of Honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eleven fallen officers were honored Saturday in Jefferson City as their names were added to the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Wall of Honor.

Daniel Vasquez, 32, was among those remembered. The slain North Kansas City police officer was killed in July 2022 during a traffic stop.

Vasquez initiated the stop on a gray early 2000s Ford Taurus with an expired temporary registration tag. He was in the area of east 21st Avenue and Clay Street.

The driver of the Taurus, identified as Joshua Rocha, exited the vehicle and began shooting at Vasquez.

Although Vasquez was transported to an area hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Rocha later admitted to killing Vasquez “because he did not want to go to jail or have his vehicle towed,” per court documents.

The Clay County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed a notice of intent in March to seek the death penalty against Rocha.

In the days, weeks and months following the murder of Vasquez,community members outpoured love and support to the Vasquez family and NKCPD.

Remembered as a “shining star,” NKCPD Chief Kevin Freeman said Vasquez was “easy to take to, he didn’t have an enemy.”

Saturday, the memory of Vasquez’s July 19 end of watch was honored as he was added to the fallen officer’s memorial.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety (MDPS) reports his family placed a carnation in the memorial wreath at the event.

Family members of Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Ofc. James Muhlbauer were also in attendance at Saturday’s memorial.

Muhlbauer and his K-9 partner Champ were killed in the line of duty in February 2023.

A vehicle operated by 19-year-old Jerron Lightfoot, who faces two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, struck Muhlbauer and Champ, causing them to collide with pedestrian Jesse Eckes. Muhlbauer, Champ and Eckes passed away as a result of the wreck.

MDPS reports it is customary for officers to be recognized the year following their death. Thus, Muhlbauer will be remembered in 2024.

