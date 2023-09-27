Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes addresses sharing Arrowhead stage with Beyoncé, Taylor Swift

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — OMG, have you heard that Taylor Swift was at the Kansas City Chiefs’ game Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium?

It gets better for Kansas City pop-culture lovers.

Exactly one week later, the world’s other mega female superstar songstress, Beyoncé, is set to perform at Arrowhead in the final show of her Renaissance World Tour.

Queen Bey’s show originally was scheduled for Sept. 18, but it was postponed in July.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about sharing his stage at Arrowhead with two of the world’s biggest icons in a week’s span.

“I’ve seen some videos of the tour,” Mahomes said. “It looks amazing. The stage is (almost) as big as the field. ... It’s going to be amazing for Kansas City to have that big of an event. Oh, man, Arrowhead’s going to do it right, because it’s going to be an amazing atmosphere.”

Mahomes said he wasn’t aware of the viral “mute challenge,” which has crowds from each tour stop competing to best obey their queen, and confessed that his wife, Brittany, was a little bummed about the postponement.

The Chiefs play Sunday night at the New York Jets, a game that will air on KSHB 41.

“Brittany was upset the date got changed,” Mahomes said, “because she’s going to come to the game, so she’s not going to be able to go to the concert.”

As for the saga swirling around Swift and her involvement with friend, teammate and commercial co-star Travis Kelce? Mahomes said he got to meet her, but offered little beyond that.

“I met her; she’s cool, good people,” Mahomes said. “But like Trav said, I’m going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving.”

Swift accepted Kelce’s offer to come watch him “rock the stage,” creating a stir as she cheered passionately from the Chiefs tight end’s luxury suite alongside his mom, Donna.

Kelce tried to give Swift a bracelet with his phone number on it when Swift’s “The Eras Tour” made a two-show stop July 7-8 at Arrowhead.

Unsuccessful, Kelce lamented his initial cute-but-ultimately-failed bid to get Swift’s attention on the weekly top-rated podcast he does with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, “New Heights.”

He addressed the situation in the latest “New Heights.”

Rumors began circulating in recent months that Swift and Kelce had connected, but the two made their first appearance together leaving Arrowhead after Sunday’s win against Chicago before having a late dinner together.

Swifties and Kelce fans seem to be enjoying the budding romance.

