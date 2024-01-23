High Hopes Ice Cream will scoop up Kansas City Current-themed flavor at CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current fans have high hopes for the 2024 National Women's Soccer League season, and now, they can enjoy High Hopes Ice Cream while at CPKC Stadium.

High Hopes Ice Cream, located at 5536 Troost Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri, opened in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a female business owner and mom of two beautiful girls, it is an honor to be a part of the first stadium purpose-built for women’s sports in the world,” owner Jamie Howard said in a statement. “We’re so excited to bring our ice cream for the best soccer fans in the world to try!”

The ice cream shop will be in the northwest corner of CPKC Stadium, the first stadium built for a professional women's sports team.

Fans will be able to try a KC Current exclusive flavor, which has not yet been revealed. High Hopes will also serve two additional signature flavors in the stadium — Bourbon butter pecan and cookies and cream.

“High Hopes Ice Cream will scoop top tier flavors as we cheer on the KC Current,” said CPKC Stadium chef partners Megan and Colby Garrelts. “Get excited for spring and summer selections specific for the pitch. Nothing pairs better during the warmer seasons like hand-crafted ice cream and professional women’s soccer!”

Previous Teal Tuesdays announcements for vendors at CPKC Stadium have included Joe’s Kansas City, Billie’s Grocery, Yoli Tortilleria, Local Pig, Waldo Thai, Martin City Brewing Company, Room 39, Boulevard Brewing Company and Ruby Jean's Juicery.

—