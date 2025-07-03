2nd victim in 35th, Prospect homicide dies at hospital Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said a second victim in a homicide at 35th Street and Prospect Avenue on June 14 died at a local hospital Thursday morning.

The second victim has been identified as 44-year-old Ronnie Hardman.

The first victim, 34-year-old Monique Smith, was identified by police a day after the homicide.

KCPD was called to the area of 35th and Prospect on a reported shooting just after 1:30 a.m.

Officers arrived at a gas station parking lot, where they found Smith with critical injuries, a man with critical injuries, and two other men with non-life-threatening injuries.

All of the victims were transported to local hospitals, where Smith died shortly after.

Around the same time officers were called to 35th and Prospect, additional officers responded to a separate shooting call in the 2000 block of East Linwood.

In that area, police found another victim they determined to be related to the shooting at 35th and Prospect. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

On June 23, KCMO community members and city officials gathered at the intersection where the first shooting took place.

Later that same day, the gas station was taped off by protestors wanting businesses to help fight against crime.

The day before, police reported three homicides, two death investigations and one fatal hit-and-run in the span of 24 hours.



On June 25, the BP gas station and Big D's Conven & Grocery liquor store met with the Kansas City Public Safety Task Force to go over recommendations made by community advocates and the task force.

The gas station will no longer be open 24/7, closing from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Both businesses said they plan to be more vigilant against people loitering.

