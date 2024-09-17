5 juveniles charged in Jackson County for alleged roles in school threats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five Jackson County juveniles face charges relating to recent school threats.

A court spokesperson confirmed four juveniles are charged with making a terroristic threat in the second degree, an E felony.

Two of the four are from Kansas City, Missouri, and the other two are from Lee’s Summit and Independence.

The fifth juvenile, from Blue Springs, is charged with the status offense of behavior injurious to welfare.

Since the beginning of the 2024-25 school year, a plethora of school districts have investigated threats — Belton School District, Blue Springs School District, Bonner Springs Unified School District 204, Center School District, Grandview C-4 School District, Independence School District, Kansas City Public Schools, Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools, Kearney School District, Leavenworth Unified School District, Lee's Summit R-7 School District, Raytown C-2 School District and the Spring Hill School District.

