Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

5 juveniles charged in Jackson County for alleged roles in school threats

Gavel photo
Copyright Getty Images
Joe Raedle
<p>A judge's gavel is seen on February 2, 2009 in Miami, Florida.</p>
Gavel photo
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five Jackson County juveniles face charges relating to recent school threats.

A court spokesperson confirmed four juveniles are charged with making a terroristic threat in the second degree, an E felony.

RELATED | Center Middle School parents process Monday's school threat; student's arrest

Two of the four are from Kansas City, Missouri, and the other two are from Lee’s Summit and Independence.

The fifth juvenile, from Blue Springs, is charged with the status offense of behavior injurious to welfare.

Since the beginning of the 2024-25 school year, a plethora of school districts have investigated threats — Belton School District, Blue Springs School District, Bonner Springs Unified School District 204, Center School District, Grandview C-4 School District, Independence School District, Kansas City Public Schools, Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools, Kearney School District, Leavenworth Unified School District, Lee's Summit R-7 School District, Raytown C-2 School District and the Spring Hill School District.


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone