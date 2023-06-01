2 of Sir-Antonio Brown’s accused killers extradited to Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The two people who were arrested in South Dakota in connection with the May 4 murder of a kindergartener in Kansas City, Kansas, have been extradited back to the state.

Sir-Antonio Brown was shot to death as he played outside a family home with a cousin around 6:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue. An adult family member who was also outside was believed to be the intended target of the shooting.

Courtesy of Brown's family Sir'Antonio Brown

KCK police confirmed Thursday that a 17-year-old arrested in the shooting was booked into the Wyandotte County Juvenile Detention Center earlier this week and Lakevis Sloan, 20, was booked into the Wyandotte County Jail on Wednesday.

Local and federal law enforcement continue to search for a third suspected shooter responsible for Sir-Antonio’s death.

Sloan and the 17-year-old were arrested while getting off a bus May 18 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Sloan has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated endangering the welfare of a child.

Police allege that three masked gunmen fired at least 37 rounds in what family described as a “targeted ambush.”

KCK Deputy Chief George Sims called Sir-Antonio’s murder “an intentional act,” noting that the alleged shooters drove by where the children were playing before stopping at the other end of the street, walking toward the house and opening fire despite the children’s presence.

A third person, Cassandra Sledge, 18, was arrested and charged May 10 with obstruction for providing false statements to police during the investigation. Authorities allege that it was her car that was used during the shooting and later found abandoned in Kansas City, Missouri.

Sir-Antonio’s family has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community.

