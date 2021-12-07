Blue Springs student with pocket knife made threatening statement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A student brought a pocket knife to Delta Woods Middle School and made “some very concerning, inappropriate, and threatening statements to their classmates,” according to a letter sent Tuesday to parents.

It’s unclear what those comments were, but Principal Damon Weatherspoon said “appropriate consequences will follow.”

Delta Woods is part of the Blue Springs School District and is located east of Interstate 470/Missouri 291 in Lee’s Summit.

The letter urged parents to have a conversation with students “about the importance of their words and actions” and said “threats will not be tolerated and are always taken seriously.”

According to Weatherspoon, students making a threat are “subject to severe consequences, including potential criminal charges.”

School threats have been on the rise in recent weeks in the wake of a deadly shooting Nov. 30 at Oxford High School in suburban Detroit.

Only 25% of students showed up Friday at Blue Springs South High School after threats were scrawled in a bathroom stall last Wednesday and again on Thursday last week.

Three students involved have been identified and suspended , the district announced Saturday.

Independence police deemed a threat made last week against Bridger Middle School not credible.

There was a threat made Monday at Wyandotte High School, while Wyandotte, Bishop Ward, J.C. Harmon and F.L. Schlagle high schools were targets of a shooting threat earlier Tuesday.

There also were a rash of threats in October, including:



—