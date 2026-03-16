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Mother pleads guilty, sentenced to 10 years in November 2023 death of 5-year-old son

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Corrinne O'Connor appears at a court hearing on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 at the Jackson County Courthouse in Kansas City, Missouri.
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Corrinne O’Connor entered a guilty plea Monday, March 16, in the case regarding the death of her 5-year-old son.

O’Connor will spend 10 years in prison with no probation for first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Her son, Grayson O’Connor, fell 17 stories to his death in November 2023 from an apartment in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

His body was found near East 10th Street and Grand Boulevard.

In May 2025, O’Connor’s attorney stated he planned to use the insanity defense in the case. However, the guilty plea court document referenced she had “no mental disease or defect defense.”

O’Connor will receive credit for time served.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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