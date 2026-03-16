Mother pleads guilty, sentenced to 10 years in November 2023 death of 5-year-old son

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Corrinne O’Connor entered a guilty plea Monday, March 16, in the case regarding the death of her 5-year-old son.
O’Connor will spend 10 years in prison with no probation for first-degree involuntary manslaughter.
Her son, Grayson O’Connor, fell 17 stories to his death in November 2023 from an apartment in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.
His body was found near East 10th Street and Grand Boulevard.
In May 2025, O’Connor’s attorney stated he planned to use the insanity defense in the case. However, the guilty plea court document referenced she had “no mental disease or defect defense.”
O’Connor will receive credit for time served.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
Previous coverage
- May 23, 2025: Attorney for mother charged in death of 5-year-old son intends to use insanity defense
- April 23, 2025: Despite concerns about well-being and multiple calls, state closed boy's case 2 weeks before his death
- March 4, 2024: Corrinne O’Connor pleads not guilty in November death of 5-year-old son
- March 2, 2024: Mother indicted in death of 5-year-old Grayson O’Connor, who fell from KCMO apartment building
- Feb. 13, 2024: Mother charged in death of 5-year-old son who fell from KCMO apartment building gets bond modification
- Feb. 1, 2024: Mother charged in 5-year-old’s death after fall from downtown Kansas City, Missouri, apartment evicted
- Jan. 30, 2024: Timeline | Death investigation of 5-year-old Grayson O'Connor
- Jan. 30, 2024: Mother charged in death of 5-year-old Grayson O’Connor, who fell from KCMO apartment building
- Jan. 25, 2024: Grayson O'Connor’s mother misses eviction hearing
- Jan. 16, 2024: Court document alleges Grayson O'Connor's mother removed stops from window he fell from
- Dec. 27, 2023: Community remembers Grayson O'Connor on his birthday as investigation into his death continues
- Dec. 21, 2023: Lawmaker wants Missouri to hire more employees to investigate child abuse claims
- Dec. 18, 2023: Police responded twice to Grayson O'Connor's apartment on calls related to child concerns
- Dec. 15, 2023: Jackson County prosecutors mull charges in death of 5-year-old boy, Grayson O'Connor
- Dec. 6, 2023: KCPD: 8 calls for service since 2017 to Grand Boulevard Lofts apartment where 5-year-old died
- Dec. 6, 2023: Grayson O’Connor’s death prompts Missouri lawmaker to call meeting with Department of Social Services
- Dec. 1, 2023: Neighbors push for justice after Grayson O'Connor's death in Kansas City apartment building
- Nov. 30, 2023: ‘Everybody knew him’: Neighbors remember 5-year-old who was found dead after falling from apartment building
- Nov. 29, 2023: KCPD identifies 5-year-old boy who fell from KCMO apartment building; mother listed as subject of interest
- Nov. 27, 2023: Police investigate after juvenile male found dead in downtown Kansas City, Missouri
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