LIVE BLOG: Chiefs Kingdom Championship Parade day is here

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom Championship Parade day is here! Hundreds of thousands of Chiefs fans are expected to fill the streets of Kansas City Wednesday to celebrate the team's Super Bowl LVII victory.

KSHB 41 News is bringing you live coverage to help you keep up with the latest parade updates.

5:28 a.m. | KSHB 41 News Meteorologist brings you her parade day weather forecast so you know what to expect before heading out the door.

KSHB

5:17 a.m. | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is preparing for today's events.

Hundreds of officers from 19 law enforcement agencies will be helping to keep the parade safe.

There are seven missing person reunification centers to assist those who get separated by the crowd.

5 a.m. | Chiefs fans are already camped outside of Union Station for Wednesday's noon parade and the Championship Rally at 1:45 p.m.

KSHB 41 News reporter Daniela Leon learned fans have been saving their spot for the parade as early as midnight.

It’s six plus hours until parade time! Y’all! I’m being told people started coming at midnight. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/0YxYY9ljYJ — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) February 15, 2023

Some of the first people camped out this am!! They got here around 4a. The couple on the left… drove 3 HOURS THIS MORNING TO BE HERE!@KSHB41 @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/hoZlMxZGqd — Caroline Hogan KSHB (@CarolineHoganTV) February 15, 2023

KSHB 41 News is providing live exclusive coverage of the Chiefs Kingdom Championship Parade.

🎉🏈💍SO HAPPY to be at our SECOND ##SuperBowl CHAMPIONS parade in three years!! Join me & @taylorhemness & the WHOLE @KSHB41 crew LIVE now & all morning long thru the parade & party! We’re YOUR front row seat #ChiefsKingdom!!! pic.twitter.com/t5sMm0NOAn — Lindsay Shively (@LindsayShively) February 15, 2023

With hundreds of thousands of fans expected to be celebrating, Kansas City's cell phone network will be put to the test .

With potential network issues on the horizon, KSHB 41 News has compiled important parade information that you can download to your phone as you navigate the crowds.