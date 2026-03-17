'We love him': Neighbors remember 5-year-old Grayson after his mother pleads guilty in his death

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri and Miami County in Kansas. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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It has been nearly two-and-a-half years since 5-year-old Grayson O'Connor fell to his death from his mother's downtown apartment.

On Monday, Corrinne O'Connor entered a guilty plea in the case regarding Grayson's death.

Courtesy of Kelsey Grzib Grayson O'Connor, 5, died Monday, Nov. 27, after falling from a window at his apartment in the Grand Boulevard Lofts in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The 5-year-old fell from his 17th-floor apartment in November 2023, and his body was found near East 10th Street and Grand Boulevard.

"He had a smile out this world, he had a million-dollar smile. Man, it touch your heart," neighbor Darryl Young told KSHB 41 on Monday. "He was a beautiful boy. He was going to grow up to be something."

Jake Weller/KSHB Darryl Young and Kelsey Grzib

Young and his other neighbor, Kelsey Grzib, knew the O'Connors well. They've lived in the building for a long time and often saw Grayson around.

Grayson died outside Young's window, and there is still an indentation where he lay that day.

Jake Weller/KSHB The roof outside Young's window where O'Connor died.

Grzib and Young recalled many times Grayson approached them because he was hungry. The two told KSHB 41 they often left a loaf of bread on his door handle.

"It sometimes just bring me to tears knowing he’s gone, because he used to rippin' and runnin' in here, yelling, 'Darryl! Darryl! Darryl!'" Young remembered. "We'd just sit up here and eat and have fun."

Jake Weller/KSHB Darryl Young

Young and Grzib told KSHB 41 they noticed signs of neglect.

"It hurt a lot of people in this building. To hear this, her beating up on the kid, smacking him around," Young said. "It was disrespectful to me, as well as disrespectful to everybody else, to see this go down."

The KSHB 41 I-Team obtained records in O'Connor's Missouri Department of Social Services case last year.

From 2017 to 2023, the state received seven calls about Grayson's welfare.

Jake Weller/KSHB O'Connor's building at 10th and Grand Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

The final notification the state received was on Nov. 27, 2023, when he fell out of the window of his 17th-floor apartment.

Records show there was a documented history in the O'Connor household.

The agency reported that O'Connor had unstable housing and prior drug issues.

Courtesy of Kelsey Grzib Grayson O'Connor, 5, died Monday, Nov. 27, after falling from a window at his apartment in the Grand Boulevard Lofts in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

There were also several other calls about her allegedly screaming at Grayson, leaving him in the street, getting into a physical fight with someone in front of him, having little food, and feeling overwhelmed about taking care of him.

There were multiple documented instances in which DSS tried to contact O'Connor "without success," or she was "not in need of services."

"Family services had all the opportunity," Young said. "There was plenty of signs. I mean, a blind person could’ve seen that this girl was abusive, very abusive to her son."

Grzib is still angry. She formerly lived on another floor when the O'Connors lived in the building.

Jake Weller/KSHB Kelsey Grzib

Since then, she's moved up to the 17th floor due to apartment availability and must pass Grayson's apartment every day now.

"Ten years is a complete and absolute joke," she told KSHB 41. "The cops were called so many times."

To them, 10 years with no probation is something, but not the justice they feel Grayson deserves.

"She should’ve gotten more than what she’s supposed to have got," Young said. "That was a whole life that wasn’t even started yet."

POOL Corrinne O'Connor appears at a court hearing on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 at the Jackson County Courthouse in Kansas City, Missouri.

KSHB 41 reached out to O'Connor's attorney for comment on Monday and hasn't heard back.

"We love him, and we’re sorry," Grzib said with tears in her eyes.

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