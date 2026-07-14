Kansas City World Cup Day 34 | France, Spain semifinal; England, Argentina prep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2026 World Cup is back in action this afternoon as France takes on Spain from Dallas for a spot in Sunday's World Cup Final.

The match kicks off at 2 p.m., and fans in Kansas City will have some options to catch the game with other fans:



Around 2 p.m., England is slated to depart Kansas City for Atlanta. At 2 p.m. Wednesday, they'll take on fellow Kansas City base camp team Argentina in the second semifinal, with the winner playing France/Spain Sunday in New York/New Jersey.

Win or lose, England plans to return to Kansas City after Wednesday's match. They'll then either head to New York for the final or to Miami for the third-place match on Saturday.

On Monday night, Argentina bid farewell to its Kansas City base camp as the team departed Kansas City International Airport bound for Atlanta. The team will train on the road for the last few days of the World Cup.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB The Argentina men's national team goes through security at Kansas City International Airport on Monday, July 13, 2026, before boarding a flight to Atlanta for Wednesday's World Cup semifinal vs England.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi posted a "thank you" on social media Monday night.

(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1 , Day 2 , Day 3 , Day 4 , Day 5 , Day 6 , Day 7 , Day 8 , Day 9 , Day 10 , Day 12 , Day 13 , Day 14, Day 15 , Day 16 , Day 17 , Day 19 , Day 20 , Day 21 , Day 22 , Day 23 , Day 24 , Day 26 , Day 27 , Day 29 , Day 30 , Day 31 )

—