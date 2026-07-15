World Cup Day 35 | Kansas City base camp teams Argentina, England in semifinal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There will be a lot on the line — both on and off the field — this afternoon when Argentina and England square off in the second FIFA 2026 World Cup semifinal in Atlanta.

Among the stakes? Bragging rights as the last team surviving of the four teams that called the Kansas City area home during the World Cup.

Today's game starts at 2 p.m. Several watch parties are planned across Kansas City:



When the World Cup started last month, Argentina, England, the Netherlands and Algeria all called the Kansas City area home. All four teams advanced to the knockout rounds, though the Netherlands and Algeria lost in the Round of 32.

That's left Argentina and England as the sole survivors. Argentina continued to train at Sporting KC's training center in Kansas City, Kansas, and lodged at the Origin Hotel along the riverfront in Kansas City, Missouri, before they broke camp Monday en route to Atlanta.

England continued to train at the Swope Soccer Village in KCMO and lodged not too far away at the Inn at Meadowbrook in Prairie Village. The team left for Atlanta on Tuesday and plans to return to Kansas City after the match, regardless of the outcome.

The winner of Wednesday's match will play Spain in the World Cup final at 2 p.m. Sunday in New York/New Jersey. The loser will play Saturday in Miami against France in the third-place match.

(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1 , Day 2 , Day 3 , Day 4 , Day 5 , Day 6 , Day 7 , Day 8 , Day 9 , Day 10 , Day 12 , Day 13 , Day 14, Day 15 , Day 16 , Day 17 , Day 19 , Day 20 , Day 21 , Day 22 , Day 23 , Day 24 , Day 26 , Day 27 , Day 29 , Day 30 , Day 31 , Day 34 )

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