One Tank Trips: A look back at Daisha's 2022 adventures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Throughout 2022, Daisha Jones has visited museums, food spots, new businesses and taken trips that are true to Kansas City.
From MacCheesy and their viral April Fools macaroni milkshake to spooky adventures at Hotel Josephine, the One Tank Trips crew has taken us on 48 adventures!
- Urban Air Adventure Park
- AKT Leawood
- Captain's Corner
- Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site
- Learn to Skate KC
- KC Ice Center
- The Museum at Prairiefire
- Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm
- Upside Bungee
- Medicine's Hall of Fame & Museum
- Museum of Illusions
- Candyman
- Green Dirt Farm
- Truman Presidential Library
- Earth Day Special featuring Arbor Day Farm, Powell Gardens and Meriwether Cafe & Bike Shop
- National Silk Art Museum
- Flint Hills Discovery Center
- MacCheesy
- Pendleton's Country Market
- Bruu Cafe
- Neosho Fish Hatchery
- Kaleidoscope
- Lake Jacomo Marina
- Missouri Town 1855
- Klick Click Selfie Studio
- Bert Grimm Tattoo Museum
- Kansas City Automotive Museum
- Next to Nature Farm
- Midwest Genealogy Center
- Urban Hikes Kansas City
- Strawberry Hill Museum & Cultural Center
- Immersive Van Gogh
- Hawaii Fluid Art Kansas City
- Johnson County Museum
- Fred Arbanas Golf Course
- GloWild at the Kansas City Zoo
- Science City's "Countdown to Halloween"
- UHaunted Taxi Ghost Tours
- Hotel Josephine
- Halloween Mashup featuring The Elms Hotel, Belvoir Winery, Pythian Castle and Glore Psychiatric Museum
- MAYA the Exhibition at Union Station
- Popculture Gourmet Popcorn & Ice Cream
- Junque Drawer
- Sinkers Lounge
- Evergy Festival of Lights at Powell Gardens
- "The Nutcracker" at Kauffman Center
- BRKTHROUGH
- Museum of Deaf History, Arts & Culture
We hope these trips made you smile, laugh or just brightened your morning throughout the year while inspiring you to get out and have some fun.