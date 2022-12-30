One Tank Trips: A look back at Daisha's 2022 adventures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Throughout 2022, Daisha Jones has visited museums, food spots, new businesses and taken trips that are true to Kansas City.

From MacCheesy and their viral April Fools macaroni milkshake to spooky adventures at Hotel Josephine, the One Tank Trips crew has taken us on 48 adventures !

We hope these trips made you smile, laugh or just brightened your morning throughout the year while inspiring you to get out and have some fun.

