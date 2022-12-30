Watch Now
One Tank Trips: A look back at Daisha's 2022 adventures

Throughout 2022, Daisha has visited museums, food spots, new businesses and taken trips that are true to Kansas City.
Daisha Jones
Posted at 5:00 AM, Dec 30, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Throughout 2022, Daisha Jones has visited museums, food spots, new businesses and taken trips that are true to Kansas City.

From MacCheesy and their viral April Fools macaroni milkshake to spooky adventures at Hotel Josephine, the One Tank Trips crew has taken us on 48 adventures!

We hope these trips made you smile, laugh or just brightened your morning throughout the year while inspiring you to get out and have some fun.

